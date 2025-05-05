Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twit…

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted the following statement to X/Twitter:

“LETHAL support for Netanyahu’s Genocide in Gaza and waging WAR on behalf of Netanyahu in Yemen have achieved NOTHING for the American people.

Netanyahu is attempting to brazenly DICTATE what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. The world has also learned how Netanyahu is directly MEDDLING within the U.S. Government to DRAG it into another DISASTER in our region.

Netanyahu CONNED the Failed Biden Team into handing over UNPRECEDENTED 23 BILLION American Taxpayer Dollars. That is a FRACTION of the cost of ANY mistake against Iran.

If the goal is “The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon” as President Trump just said, a deal is achievable and there is only ONE PATH to achieve it: DIPLOMACY based on MUTUAL RESPECT and MUTUAL INTERESTS.

The Netanyahu-First minority, terrified of diplomacy, has already divulged its real agenda. The world should pay attention as it reveals its true priority.”