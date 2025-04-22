Iranian Opposition Coalition Urges West to Avoid Military Conflict, Push for Diplomatic Resolution

In a letter addressed to the heads of state of Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France—with a copy to the United Nations Secretary-General—a coalition of Iranian opposition groups has called on Western powers to pursue diplomatic engagement with Iran while firmly opposing any form of military intervention. The letter, issued by Hamgami for a Secular Democratic Republic in Iran—a coalition representing five Iranian political organizations—emphasizes the group’s longstanding rejection of military solutions to the ongoing tensions between Iran and the West. Instead, it advocates for transparent, fair, and balanced negotiations that recognize the legitimate security concerns of both the international community and the Iranian people.

While the coalition strongly criticizes the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions and foreign policy, it argues that heightened tensions and the threat of military confrontation would only deepen instability in Iran and the broader Middle East. “There are no long-term winners in war,” the letter warns, citing a combination of the Islamic Republic’s “misguided foreign policies,” acts of sabotage by Israel, and extremist agendas on both sides as obstacles to lasting peace.

A sustainable agreement, the coalition says, should be based on international law, ensure effective oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and aim to ease sanctions that have burdened the Iranian population. The opposition group also proposes that United Nations and European Union human rights bodies play a more active role in engaging the Iranian government through structured dialogue.

In the broader context, the coalition argues that the root of Iran’s crises lies in the authoritarian and expansionist ideology of the Islamic Republic. The letter calls for a transition to a government grounded in secularism, democracy, tolerance, and peaceful foreign relations, asserting that such a shift would align with the national interests of Iranians and promote regional stability.

The coalition urges Western governments to condition the normalization of diplomatic and trade relations on Iran’s compliance with international commitments, particularly the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its protocols. It further recommends that targeted sanctions against human rights violators remain in place, along with international support for Iran’s pro-democracy movement.

The letter concludes by reaffirming the group’s vision: a secular democratic republic in Iran that respects human rights, promotes peace, and engages constructively with the international community.