Iranian President Fires Deputy Over Controversial Trip to Antarctica

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has dismissed Shahram Dabbiri from his position as Parliamentary Deputy, following public outcry over a luxury trip to Antarctica during the Norooz holidays. In an official decree, Pezeshkian stated that after conducting a review, it was confirmed that Dabbiri had traveled to Antarctica for leisure, and as such, his continued service in the administration was no longer appropriate.

The president emphasized that expensive trips by public officials—even if self-funded—are unjustifiable and incompatible with the values of modesty expected from government representatives. Earlier in the Persian New Year holiday (late March), a photo of Dabbiri with his wife in front of the luxury vessel Plancius—marked with the words “Heading to Antarctica”—circulated widely on social media. The image was originally shared as an Instagram Story by a private account belonging to a woman identified as Sholeh Emami, who is believed to be Dabbiri’s wife.

Following widespread backlash, the Office of the Parliamentary Deputy had initially released a vague statement, claiming the photos were “inaccurate and old.” However, additional photos emerged from the same account showing Dabbiri and his wife sightseeing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, reinforcing the perception that the trip was recent and lavish.

The images sparked criticism across Iran’s political spectrum—from government supporters and reformists to conservatives and the general public. Critics argued that while ordinary Iranians are struggling with severe economic hardship, a high-ranking official was enjoying a luxury vacation abroad, ending with an elite cruise to the South Pole. Many commentators also pointed out the double standard in promoting “austere living” for citizens while officials and their families continue to live extravagantly.

This is not the first time an Iranian official’s travels have stirred public anger. In April 2022, images surfaced showing the wife, daughter, and son-in-law of parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shopping for baby supplies in Turkey. Reports at the time claimed the family returned from Istanbul to Tehran with a substantial amount of luggage. Ghalibaf later dismissed the reports as politically motivated lies aimed at damaging his reputation.



