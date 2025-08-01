Iran’s Foreign Diplomacy at a Dangerous Deadlock, Three Environmental Volunteers Killed Battling Wildfire, and More

Week of July 28, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

In the aftermath of the 12-day war with Israel, much of Iran’s nuclear program lies in ruins. Its key facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow were bombed by Israel and the United States, forcing Tehran to halt enrichment activities. Yet Iran is not backing away from future enrichment, framing it as a sovereign right and a vital necessity for medical and civilian nuclear energy. This demand has become the central point of contention in post-war diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply rejected the idea. Speaking in Scotland, he described Iran’s insistence on resuming enrichment as “foolish” and “insane,” stressing that America had already “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear capability and warning that if Tehran rebuilt its program, Washington would strike again “faster than the blink of an eye.” He has repeatedly boasted of the U.S. air campaign, calling it both necessary and successful, and hinted that any restart of uranium enrichment would be met with immediate military force.

Iran’s response has been twofold: warnings and defiance. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that if aggression is repeated, Iran will launch a “decisive reaction” that can no longer be hidden. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei emphasized that enrichment is a core national demand, and that “continuation of Iran’s nuclear program is very clear.” He accused the U.S. and its allies of hypocrisy, arguing that the bombings proved once again that “there is no military solution.”

The European dimension is proving equally tense. Britain, France, and Germany have threatened to trigger the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 unless Iran agrees to a new nuclear deal by late August. This would restore all UN sanctions on Iran, including a demand for a halt on enrichment and international cooperation. Tehran, however, has categorically rejected the legality of such a move, insisting that the Europeans “have no authority” to use the snapback provision. Baghaei dismissed the European proposal to extend Resolution 2231’s snapback deadline as meaningless, declaring that “talking about an extension of something unlawful is itself baseless.”

Inside Iran, the debate is even sharper. Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has warned that if the Europeans activate snapback, Tehran should withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) altogether. Such a move has long been threatened and could be perceived as a dramatic escalation, which would likely indefinitely end international nuclear oversight over Iran’s nuclear program.

In this climate, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intervened with a defiant message. In speeches marking the 40th day of those killed in the recent war, the Supreme Leader declared that what the West labels as “nuclear, enrichment, and human rights” are merely pretexts. The real issue, he argued, is Iran’s independence and its ability to produce knowledge across science, technology, and religion. Khamenei insisted that Iran “will not abandon the expansion of its knowledge” and promised that the Islamic Republic would emerge stronger from the war, just as it had from past crises. He praised the resilience shown during the 12-day conflict, portraying it as proof of the nation’s unshakable foundations.

Russia and Turkey, meanwhile, have sought to slow the momentum toward escalation. Moscow has criticized repeated U.S. threats as hypocritical, noting that no evidence exists of Iran pursuing nuclear weapons, and called for diplomacy through formats like the Iran–Russia–China trilateral track. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said tensions remain high but stressed that “war is not inevitable” if talks are pursued.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere remains grim. On one side, Washington insists enrichment must never restart, backing its threats with the precedent of airstrikes. On the other, Iran refuses to accept what it sees as surrender of its sovereignty, warning of “unconcealable” retaliation if attacked again. The Europeans, caught in the middle, are brandishing snapback sanctions as leverage but risk pushing Iran toward exiting the NPT altogether.

With hardened positions on all sides, diplomacy is stuck in a deadlock. The looming snapback deadline, combined with Iran’s demand to resume enrichment, sets the stage for a dangerous standoff. Unless a breakthrough occurs, this impasse could produce not just diplomatic collapse but also a new war, broader and more destructive than the last confrontation.

Iran has taken a major step toward becoming a central hub in Eurasian logistics with the launch and expansion of its rail corridor linking directly to China. The development is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Iran’s long-term strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and reduce reliance on maritime routes vulnerable to Western pressure.

In May 2025, the first direct freight train departed Xi’an, China, and arrived at Iran’s Aprin dry port near Tehran in just about 15 days—cutting transit times in half compared to sea routes. The train crossed Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, proving Iran’s potential to act as a vital transit bridge between East Asia and the Middle East.

On July 15, 2025, Iran and China signed a landmark deal to electrify nearly 1,000 kilometers of the Razi–Sarakhs railway, an east–west corridor stretching from Iran’s border with Turkmenistan to its frontier with Turkey. The project includes double-tracking key sections, tripling freight capacity from 5 million tons to 15 million tons annually. This upgrade has the potential to transform Iran into a critical overland link for Chinese exports to the broader Middle East and Europe.

By enhancing rail connectivity, Iran can bypass chokepoints like the Strait of Malacca and Suez Canal—routes traditionally controlled by Western navies. Landlocked Central Asian states stand to gain a faster and cheaper outlet to Middle Eastern and European markets through Iranian railways. Analysts suggest the corridor strengthens Iran’s autonomy under sanctions and may have contributed to regional tensions, particularly with Israel, by showcasing Tehran’s deepening strategic partnership with China. The project aligns with the 2021 25-Year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China, which prioritizes infrastructure, energy, and transport cooperation.

The rail corridor is complemented by other China-backed Iranian infrastructure initiatives, including the Tehran–Qom–Isfahan high-speed rail under construction, with speeds of up to 300 km/h, and western railway links connecting Iran to Iraq and Syria, strengthening Tehran’s access to Mediterranean trade routes.

At the same time, serious concerns remain over how international sanctions—and particularly the possible reactivation of the UN “snapback” mechanism under Resolution 2231—could disrupt these ambitious plans. If snapback sanctions are triggered, they would automatically reinstate broad UN restrictions on Iran, impacting investment, financing, and the transfer of technology essential for railway modernization. Even China, despite its strategic commitment to Iran, may face operational or financial barriers in delivering on projects if secondary sanctions pressure intensifies. This uncertainty hangs over the long-term sustainability of the Iran–China rail partnership and could significantly slow down the pace of promised developments.

With its upgraded rail lines, Iran is positioning itself as the crossroads of Eurasia. For China, the corridor offers a cost-effective route to global markets; for Iran, it represents both economic opportunity and geopolitical leverage. The developments underscore a shift toward continental trade corridors that reduce dependence on vulnerable sea lanes, reshaping the balance of power in Eurasia. Yet the looming risk of sanctions re-escalation is a reminder that infrastructure alone cannot fully insulate Iran from the volatile geopolitics surrounding its economy.

In response to widespread criticism, the Iranian government has officially withdrawn a controversial bill titled “The Draft Law on Countering the Publication of False Content in Cyberspace,” which had been submitted to the Iranian Parliament. The decision to retract the bill was approved during the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 30.

The bill—widely dubbed by critics as “Protection Bill 2” —had proposed harsh penalties for individuals accused of publishing false information online. Even supporters of the administration voiced concern over the bill’s potential impact on free expression and civil liberties.

The bill was originally drafted by Iran’s judiciary in October 2023 (Mehr 1402) and sent to the cabinet as a judicial proposal. It was reviewed by the government beginning in December 2024 (Dey 1403) and eventually approved and submitted to Parliament in July 2025 (Mordad 1404). On Sunday, July 27, Parliament passed the bill’s double urgency motion with 205 votes in favor, 49 against, and 3 abstentions.

According to Article 134 of Iran’s parliamentary procedural law, a bill may be withdrawn by the executive branch within 72 hours after a double-urgency motion is passed, provided the cabinet approves the withdrawal and the President issues a formal letter. This procedure was followed in this case, and the withdrawal was announced without the need for a parliamentary vote.



The bill had triggered a wave of criticism from legal experts, journalists, political activists, and even supporters of the Pezeshkian administration. Critics argued that the bill undermined freedom of expression and contradicted campaign promises to open access to digital space and protect civil liberties. The bill defined “false content” as material that “has no basis in reality, is a distorted version of reality, or reflects it incompletely—such as through the deliberate omission of key parts—so as to mislead or confuse the public or damage reputations.” Some legal experts described it as “the Protection Plan in disguise,” referencing the previously rejected Tarh-e Sianat, a 2021 proposal aimed at controlling online services and limiting access to global platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp. According to these experts, the current bill pursued similar objectives but was even more dangerous due to its simplicity and ease of enforcement.



They also accused the government of concealing the bill until its submission, warning that had it been made public earlier, it would have faced widespread backlash. Concerns were further raised about its severe criminal penalties: under Articles 13 to 15, a public figure posting misleading information during wartime or a national crisis could face 10 to 15 years in prison—a punishment harsher than armed robbery, which carries a maximum of 10 years under Article 652 of the Penal Code. Article 14 additionally stated that in times of crisis, emergency, or war, publication of false news—even if not considered “corruption on Earth”—could result in one level higher sentencing, bringing it close to the most severe penalties allowed by law.

The decision to withdraw the bill was met with widespread approval from civil society, digital rights activists, and tech professionals. Fatemeh Mohajerani, the government spokesperson, stated on X (formerly Twitter):

“In line with preserving national unity and under the President’s directive, the withdrawal of the cyberspace bill was approved in today’s cabinet meeting.”

Elyas Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, told ISNA:

“Given the criticisms raised against the bill, the cabinet decided to withdraw it. As President Pezeshkian has emphasized, this government is here to serve the people and will not pursue measures that cause concern or distress.”

Legal experts, journalists, and parliamentarians harshly criticized the bill.

Fereydoun Mousavi, a member of Parliament, warned:

“What guarantees are there that this bill won’t be used to suppress independent voices, restrict critical media, or enforce arbitrary action against users?”

Kambiz Norouzi, a prominent lawyer, said to Didban News:

“This is essentially the same as the ‘Protection Bill’ in disguise. Though it may not be a word-for-word replica, it follows the same spirit and objective.” He also warned: “This version is deceptively simple and lacks institutional checks—making it more susceptible to misuse.”

The withdrawal was seen as a victory for public pressure. Ehsan Chitsaz, Deputy Minister of Communications, wrote:

“The voices of civil society, experts, and the people were heard. When advocacy is united, evidence-based, and clear—it works.”

Sadegh Hosseini, a pro-government analyst, added:

“President Pezeshkian heard the criticism and acted on it. Unlike previous administrations, he doesn’t ignore the people’s voices.”

Emadeddin Baghi, a civil activist, commented:

“It is commendable that Dr. Pezeshkian listened to expert opinion and withdrew a legally problematic bill. Still, the question remains: Why was such a bill submitted without proper study in the first place?”

While the withdrawal has been welcomed as a step in the right direction, critics stress that the government must honor its campaign promises to lift internet censorship and expand digital freedoms. For many, this reversal is not just a course correction—it is a test of the administration’s commitment to transparency, civil liberties, and democratic accountability in the digital age.



Published July 29, 2025

An armed assault on the Justice Department building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, has left at least nine people dead and more than 22 injured, including civilians, a woman, and a child. The Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the attack, which marks one of the most violent incidents in the region in recent years.

The operation began around 8:30 AM local time, when three armed men disguised as visitors entered the courthouse and began shooting at security forces and civilians. Iranian officials confirmed that one attacker was killed inside the courthouse, while the other two died during armed clashes with security forces outside the building.

The attackers were later identified by Iranian authorities as Ahmad Salahzehi, Zubair Nahtani, and Ali Ahmad Shahouzehi, all believed to be members of Jaish al-Adl. According to Iranian security reports, the attackers were equipped with grenades, suicide vests, and automatic weapons.

Ali Moheydirad, the head of the provincial judiciary, stated that the majority of the victims were ordinary citizens, and confirmed that among the dead were a woman and a child. He also added that the attackers intended to carry out a suicide bombing but were killed before they could do so.

According to Jaish al-Adl’s Telegram channel, the group launched the operation in two phases, calling it the “Arm of Justice” campaign. They claimed that at least 30 judges, military, and security personnel were killed or injured. The group also alleged that Iranian security forces fired on civilians wearing Baloch clothing, which, according to them, led to additional civilian casualties inside the building.

Eyewitnesses interviewed by state media described the assailants as three young men, around 20 years old, carrying backpacks and firing indiscriminately. One grenade explosion was reported during the early stages of the attack.

Alireza Daliri, the deputy police commander of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, confirmed hours later that the attack had ended and all three perpetrators were killed. He stated that the attackers had entered the courthouse disguised as members of the public and initiated the attack while blending in with regular visitors.

The Iranian government has designated Jaish al-Adl as a terrorist organization, blaming it for numerous attacks in southeastern Iran, particularly in border regions near Pakistan and Afghanistan. Officials have long accused the group of receiving support from foreign intelligence agencies, including those of Saudi Arabia and the United States. The group is also listed as a terrorist entity by the United States, Japan, and New Zealand.

Jaish al-Adl, which refers to itself as the “Army of Justice and Equality,” is a Sunni Islamist militant group opposed to the Iranian government. It has previously conducted deadly ambushes, cross-border attacks, and assassinations of security personnel.

This latest attack has drawn renewed attention to the ongoing security challenges in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, a region that continues to struggle with sectarian tensions, armed insurgency, and economic marginalization. In the wake of the incident, public institutions across the province have been placed under heightened security alert.

Published July 29, 2025

Three environmental volunteers — Khobat Amini, Chiako Yousefinejad, and Hamid Moradi — have died from severe burns sustained while attempting to contain a wildfire in the Abidar mountainous area near the city of Sanandaj, in Iran’s Kurdistan Province. Their deaths have led to widespread mourning and raised urgent questions about the safety and support of volunteer environmental responders in the country.

The fire broke out on Thursday, July 24, in a grassland area of Abidar, a well-known natural site near Sanandaj. Seven volunteers mobilized quickly to prevent the fire from spreading. Among them were Khobat Amini, a committed environmental activist; Chiako Yousefinejad, a national arm-wrestling champion and martial arts coach; and Hamid Moradi, a 36-year-old lawyer and director of the environmental group Shenaye Nojin.

The volunteers reportedly lacked proper fire protection gear. Caught in a steep valley where the wind changed direction rapidly, they were surrounded by flames. According to eyewitnesses, a fire vortex formed around them, and rescue helicopters arrived nearly an hour later—too late for several.

Hamid Moradi passed away on the night of July 26. Chiako Yousefinejad, despite already being severely burned, reportedly returned into the fire zone to assist others and later died from his injuries on July 27. Khobat Amini succumbed to his burns on July 28 after several days in Kosar Hospital. Several other volunteers, including Mohsen Hosseinpanahi, Arias Salimi, and Mostafa Hojjari, were seriously injured.

Large crowds gathered for the funeral ceremonies held in Sanandaj, where mourners expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims’ families. Slogans honoring the volunteers as heroes were heard, along with messages of unity and public remembrance. The Governor of Kurdistan Province declared two days of public mourning in response to the tragedy.

Local activists and environmental groups have criticized the lack of preparedness, the absence of equipment, and delayed emergency response. According to Danyal Mahmoudi, a member of Shenaye Nojin, the volunteers were wearing ordinary plastic-based clothing that melted into their skin when exposed to fire. He also suggested the wildfire may have been deliberately set, noting that it began in an unusual location and that weather conditions were unlikely to ignite the blaze naturally. One eyewitness said:

“Within minutes, the fire surrounded the group. An hour later, helicopters arrived to evacuate them. We never imagined a grassland fire would cost this many lives.”

The Abidar region has experienced wildfires in the past, but this is the deadliest on record. Over the past decade, more than 20 environmental volunteers in Iran have died while working to protect forests and rangelands, particularly in the Zagros Mountains.

The deaths of Khobat Amini, Chiako Yousefinejad, and Hamid Moradi have drawn national attention to the risks facing environmental defenders in Iran and highlighted the urgent need for improved emergency protocols, proper equipment, and institutional accountability. Their courage, selflessness, and commitment to preserving nature have left a lasting legacy, and their loss continues to resonate deeply with people across the country.

Published July 29, 2025

Iran’s judiciary has executed two alleged members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq Iran (MEK). According to the judiciary’s official outlet Mizan News Agency, Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo were executed on Sunday morning, July 27, after the Supreme Court upheld their sentences. The two were accused of constructing homemade launchers and mortars to target civilian and public service sites, and were labeled “operational members” of the MEK.

The judiciary claimed that their actions caused damages and casualties and were intended to disrupt social order. It also alleged that the two had been stationed in a “safe house” in Tehran, engaging in armed activities, propaganda for the MEK, and transferring information abroad. The MEK confirmed the executions and identified the men as political prisoners, describing their killing as a “barbaric crime.” In a video posted shortly after the announcement, Maryam Hassani, daughter of Mehdi Hassani, said through tears that the family had not been granted a final visit. Even the prisoner himself was reportedly unaware of the imminent execution, having told his daughter to come visit on Monday.

Ehsani, aged 69, was arrested while allegedly trying to cross the border into Turkey. The MEK reported he was arrested in December 2022, while Hassani, 48, was detained in Zanjan in September 2022. Both were transferred to Evin Prison and reportedly subjected to torture. Ehsani had previously served time in the 1980s for MEK membership, and according to the judiciary, rejoined the organization after his release.

Their trial was conducted by Judge Iman Afshari at Branch 26 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court. The charges included baghi (armed rebellion), moharebeh (waging war against God), efsad fil-arz (corruption on earth), MEK membership, gathering classified information, and collusion against national security. The executions were ultimately carried out on the charge of baghi—a charge that has increasingly been used against dissidents and political opponents in Iran. The broad application of such charges in many cases has drawn criticism for enabling the judiciary to impose the death penalty on ideological grounds.

International human rights bodies, including UN Special Rapporteurs, have long criticized Iran for its failure to ensure fair trials and due process for political prisoners. Following the recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel, Iran has intensified its crackdown on dissent, executing several individuals on espionage-related charges and resuming the broadcast of forced confessions on state television. Human rights observers say these actions are part of a broader strategy to instill fear and suppress criticism of the government’s conduct during and after the conflict.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk issued a statement warning of the deteriorating situation on July 28, citing reports that over 612 executions have occurred in Iran in the first half of 2025—more than double the number in the same period last year. Nearly half of those were related to drug offenses, while others involved charges like moharebeh and efsad fil-arz, often used against members of minority communities and political activists. Türk noted serious concerns about closed trials, lack of access to legal representation, and violations of due process guarantees. His office also warned that 48 individuals currently face execution, with 12 at imminent risk.

Rights organizations accuse the Iranian government of using executions as a tool of political intimidation, which appear to have intensified following the war with Israel. Amnesty International ranks Iran as the world’s second most prolific executioner, after China. The most recent executions, including those of Hassani and Ehsani, have drawn particular attention for their political nature and alleged violations of legal standards. Former cellmate Zia Nabavi described Hassani as a quiet prisoner who participated in artistic workshops and socialized silently with others, noting that while he had taken part in MEK operations, “to my knowledge, no one was harmed.” Particularly given the many ongoing due process concerns with the Iranian judiciary, including widespread use of torture to secure forced concessions, the most recent spike in executions in Iran is deeply troubling.