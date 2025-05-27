Iran’s Nationwide Truckers’ Strike Expands to Over 125 Cities Amid Soaring Costs and Fuel Policy Fears

Iran is witnessing one of its most widespread industrial actions in recent years, as a nationwide strike by truck drivers and freight carriers enters its fifth consecutive day, with protests spreading to over 125 cities across the country. The truckers, who play a vital role in Iran’s supply chain, have halted operations in protest against a proposed multi-tiered diesel pricing plan, rising operational costs, and stagnant wages.

The unrest was sparked by a government plan to introduce a three-tier diesel pricing system starting July 2025 (Tir 1404). Although officials later claimed no immediate implementation is planned, the announcement triggered fear and outrage among truckers who say the reform would dramatically increase fuel expenses, making their work economically unviable.

In addition to fuel concerns, drivers are protesting sharp increases in insurance premiums, rising prices of spare parts, tires, and motor oil, poor road conditions, unfair cargo distribution practices, and low freight rates. The strike began on May 18 in Bandar Abbas and quickly spread. A statement from the Union of Truck Drivers and Freight Carriers declared:

“We went on strike because we demand our rights. From the heart of Lorestan to the soil of Khuzestan, from the southern ports to the northern roads—our trucks are silent, but our voices are louder than ever.”

Social media has been flooded with images of parked trucks, empty freight terminals, and long queues of vehicles along highways. Videos from roads such as Bushehr-Borazjan and Yazd’s empty freight halls show the visible extent of the disruption.

On Sunday, May 25 (4 Khordad), riot police in Sanandaj reportedly attacked striking drivers with pepper spray and arrested several of them. Additional reports indicate that security forces have confronted or arrested drivers in other cities, including Shiraz, where the city’s prosecutor announced legal action and threats of harsh penalties. In some areas, military trucks were deployed to transport goods and limit the strike’s impact on the supply chain—particularly for agricultural products.

Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for urgent intervention, urging the Parliament’s Urban Development Commission to address truckers’ concerns. He emphasized the critical role of drivers in goods distribution and warned against neglecting their legitimate demands.

Despite political attention, truckers remain distrustful. On May 26 (5 Khordad), the union released a new statement asserting:

“We will not be fooled by promises and pleasantries. This strike will continue unless our demands are met in writing, officially, and through executable orders.”

The strike has now spread to cities including Arak, Qazvin, Ardabil, Doroud, Sarab, Kermanshah, Zabol, Langerood, Golestan, Isfahan, and many more. Smaller vehicle operators, such as Nissan van drivers in Qazvin, have also joined the protest. Reports suggest the movement now spans at least 125 cities.

Simultaneously, Iran’s bakers continue sporadic protests over pricing and supply issues, reflecting a broader wave of labor unrest. This growing strike reflects not just a disruption in logistics, but a deeper socio economic crisis. The truckers’ actions shine a light on the economic pressures, lack of support, and systemic frustrations facing many Iranian workers. As the protests expand, the government faces mounting pressure to negotiate reforms and respond meaningfully to the poor condition of one of the country’s most essential labor sectors.