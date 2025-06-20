Israel-Iran War: Civilian Toll, Iran’s Military Resurgence, and More

Week of June 16, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

In the most intense phase of the Iran–Israel conflict thus far, Israel has launched powerful airstrikes targeting Iran’s strategic military infrastructure, including air defense systems, command centers, elite personnel, and key scientific facilities. Iran has lost numerous top generals, nuclear scientists, and critical installations, significantly degrading its defense posture.

Yet, within hours of these strikes, Iran began swiftly rebuilding its defenses, particularly its localized anti-drone systems, successfully shooting down several UAVs sent deep into its territory—demonstrating rapid recovery and tactical adaptation even after severe setbacks.

Despite their internal damage, Iran continues to fire missiles into Israel. Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles have managed to breach Israel’s layered defense—which comprises the U.S.-supplied THAAD, Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Aegis naval systems—and hit targets inside Israeli territory, sending a clear message: while Israel has the aerial advantage, Iran can still retaliate directly against Israeli soil and cause damage.

Marking a critical escalation, the IAEA has confirmed that an Israeli strike damaged “key buildings” at the under-construction heavy-water reactor near Arak, including the distillation unit. Although the reactor contained no nuclear material, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi warned of potential radiological hazards and called for “timely and regular technical information” about Iran’s nuclear sites.

While no major radiation release has been detected outside the affected sites, damage has occurred at several nuclear facilities, including Natanz, Isfahan, Karaj, and Tehran. Grossi noted the presence of radioactive material across Iran, cautioning that any further incidents could trigger serious radiological events.

Amid this escalation, multiple Chinese Boeing 747 cargo planes flew from China toward Iran, then turned off their transponders near Iranian airspace and reportedly vanished from the radar, prompting speculation that they were delivering advanced air-defense or radar systems to Iran. These flights, alongside increased Chinese naval presence in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, suggest potential external military support and geopolitical signalling—raising the stakes of a wider war involving multiple state actors even higher. China may have a strong incentive to bleed American military supplies – or bog down the United States in a war in the Middle East – which would limit its ability to counter Chinese moves in the Pacific and other regions.

Israel’s relentless bombardment over just one week so far has exacted a heavy toll on Iran’s leadership, scientists, and nuclear infrastructure. Yet, Iran has shown a pattern of rapid defense restoration, drone countermeasures, and missile retaliation into Israeli territory. Coupled with IAEA warnings about nuclear facility damage and suspected Chinese military aid, the conflict risks evolving into a prolonged, multi-dimensional standoff as the U.S. contemplates its next move.

The war between Israel and Iran has now entered its second week, marking one of the most intense and consequential military confrontations the Middle East has seen in decades. What began as limited exchanges has rapidly evolved into a full-scale conflict with devastating human, infrastructural, and geopolitical consequences.

According to Iranian officials and independent monitoring groups, at least 639 people have been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians, 154 military personnel, and 222 unidentified individuals—with many still trapped beneath rubble. More than 1,300 others have been injured.

Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks have targeted a wide range of sites in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Rasht, and other towns. Residential neighborhoods, hospitals, transportation hubs, and nuclear facilities have all sustained damage. Entire apartment blocks in southern Tehran and Kermanshah have been leveled, and critical water and electricity infrastructure has been disrupted.

Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks inside Israel have struck Beersheba, Haifa, Tel Aviv and other cities. Several civilians have been wounded, including a teenage girl in critical condition. Fires broke out in Haifa’s technology district, and over 20 Iranian drones breached Israeli airspace in the first week. Some reportedly reached

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency session in response to the war. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire, warning:

“The world must give peace a chance. The alternative is disaster.”

Both Russia and China condemned Israeli strikes on civilian and nuclear targets. Meanwhile, France, Germany, and the UK urged restraint and the resumption of diplomatic talks. A draft resolution demanding a ceasefire and an independent investigation is currently under negotiation.

In Iran, initial protests in Tehran and Mashhad included chants against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and support for Reza Pahlavi, but these demonstrations faded. By week’s end, nationalist sentiment surged. Friday prayers in Tehran and Qom were heavily attended, with chants of “Death to Israel.”

A cleric declared:

“Whoever negotiates is a traitor. No one dares to negotiate. No one has permission.”

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif launched the “National Solidarity, Defense of the Homeland” campaign, stating:

In the name of Iran, I have joined the “National Solidarity Campaign to Defend the Homeland,” because we are all in the same boat—the proud vessel that is Iran.

This is about Iran itself. I invite all of you, dear friends and compatriots, to join this campaign as well.

Four female political prisoners in Evin Prison condemned both the Israeli assault and the support from exiled opposition groups:

“Those who dance on the corpses of the defenseless will be remembered in disgrace. Liberation will come through the will of the people—not foreign war machines.”

A joint declaration signed by 500 Iranian activists, reformists, and intellectuals (including Mostafa Tajzadeh, Alireza Rajaei, Azar Mansouri, Elaheh Amid-Entezam, Saeed Madani, Saeed Montazeri, Abolfazl Ghadyani, and Abolfazl Bazargan) proposed a dual-track response:

Internationally: Embrace diplomacy over confrontation, support global nuclear disarmament, and advocate a two-state solution recognizing Palestine.



Domestically: Safeguard constitutional freedoms and civil rights to build national unity.



The joint declaration also proposed three urgent measures:

Diplomatic Flexibility on Enrichment – adopt a more nuanced stance and engage internationally. Political Openness – release political prisoners, lift media restrictions, restore civil liberties.

Economic Transparency – move wealth from semi-official institutions into the state treasury.



This growing consensus emphasizes that Iran’s survival depends not just on military defense, but on justice, rights, and cohesion.

During a live broadcast, BBC Persian presenter Majid Afshar tearfully recited a poem about Iran, implicitly condemning the war and expressing deep national sorrow.

The war has also deepened divisions in the Iranian diaspora. While many exiles support Iran’s defense, Reza Pahlavi and the MEK have openly backed Israeli military actions, provoking outrage from many. Even critics of the government now view the war as a national—not merely political—struggle.

A worsening humanitarian crisis is unfolding. In Rasht, evacuation alerts near a Quds Force base triggered panic, though officials denied the order and called it disinformation.

Hospitals in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan are overwhelmed, with damage, shortages of supplies, and reports of civilian casualties, including children and medical staff, documented by the Iranian Red Crescent.

Furthermore, internet access has been severely restricted. Authorities are reportedly moving to nationalize Iran’s network, severing links to the global internet. VPNs and encrypted apps have been widely disrupted.

Thousands of Iranians, especially dual nationals, are trying to flee via Armenia and Turkey. Embassies and consulates are overwhelmed with requests for emergency exit permits.

Amid the crisis, diplomatic talks were held in Geneva, whereIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with France, Germany, and the UK to explore a resolution.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Araghchi “expressed willingness” to continue nuclear talks, stating:

“We do not believe there is a definitive or military solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.” He added, “We expect Iran to be open to dialogue—including with the United States.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated:

“Our joint effort is to prevent further escalation and move toward meaningful negotiations.”

After the talks, Araghchi stated that Iran is “ready to reconsider diplomacy—if the aggression stops”, and that the aggressors must be held accountable for war crimes. He reaffirmed:

“Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.”

“Attacking it is a violation of international law.”

“Iran’s defensive capabilities are not up for negotiation.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, dismissed the Geneva talks’ effectiveness:

“Iran doesn’t want to talk to Europe. Iran wants to talk to us. Europe can’t help with this.”

When asked about U.S. intelligence assessments that Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, Trump responded:

“They’re wrong.”

This war has already inflicted deep human, structural, and psychological damage. With diplomatic pathways uncertain and both sides entrenched, the region faces a critical crossroads.

What is clear: the price of this war is being paid by civilians—not just governments. And with each passing hour, that cost is rising.

As the Israel–Iran war enters its most dangerous phase yet, a wave of support for Iran is rising across the Islamic world. Prominent political, religious, and regional leaders have condemned Israel’s military campaign and warned of the dangerous consequences of continued escalation. This growing coalition of voices includes heads of state, senior clerics, and influential figures from across the Middle East and South Asia.

Among the first major political leaders to denounce the Israeli attacks were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), and Pakistani officials, all of whom expressed concern over the regional instability that further violence could unleash. Their joint criticism, while varying in tone and strategic intent, signals that the war is no longer viewed solely as a bilateral confrontation between Iran and Israel, but as a conflict that threatens the entire Islamic world’s security and balance.

One of the most powerful and symbolic voices came from Sheikh Yasser Al-Dosari, Imam of the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, who called on Muslims to support Iran during this war. This rare public religious endorsement from one of the holiest sites in Islam reflected a shift in broader clerical sentiment and solidarity among Muslim communities.

However, the most consequential and sobering intervention came from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the most senior Shi’a cleric in Iraq and one of the most respected religious figures in the Islamic world. Ayatollah Sistani issued two rare and strongly worded statements condemning the war and directly warning against any assassination attempt targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his official message, issued by his office in Najaf, Ayatollah Sistani stated:

“The Supreme Religious Authority in Najaf strongly condemns the continuation of military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and any threats of assassination targeting the country’s supreme religious and political leadership. Such criminal acts—aside from blatantly violating religious and ethical principles and international laws—carry extremely dangerous consequences for the entire region. They could lead to complete loss of control and widespread chaos, increasing the suffering of regional nations and severely endangering everyone’s interests.”

He further urged all international organizations and world governments, especially Islamic states, to exert their maximum efforts to stop what he described as an “unjust war” and to seek a peaceful and fair resolution to the nuclear issue based on international law.

Ayatollah Sistani’s message holds particular weight not just for its clarity but because of his decisive role in past moments of Iraqi and regional crisis. His fatwa in 2014 was the catalyst for the formation of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), which helped push back against ISIS in Iraq. Any suggestion or signal from him is seen as deeply consequential in both religious and political spheres.

Security analysts warn that in the event of a targeted assassination attempt against Ayatollah Khamenei, Iraq could be drawn directly into the conflict—especially if Ayatollah Sistani were to call for mobilization or retaliation. The volatile balance of Iraq’s internal politics, coupled with the deep ties between Iraqi Shi’a militias and Iran, could tip the region into broader chaos.

Sistani’s warning is not just a condemnation—it is a strategic signal to Israel, the United States, and regional actors that crossing certain red lines—such as attacking religious leadership—could trigger uncontrollable regional consequences.

At a time when diplomatic options are shrinking and military exchanges are intensifying, the unified stance of Islamic leaders—particularly figures as influential as Ayatollah Sistani—could shape both the moral and strategic calculus of the conflict.