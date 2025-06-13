Israel Launches Massive Strikes on Iran: Civilian Casualties and Command Decapitation Signal Opening of War

This is a fast-moving situation. We will update Iran Unfiltered as quickly and accurately as we can.

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel has launched a wide-ranging military operation against Iran, targeting what it calls nuclear and military infrastructure in a series of airstrikes it described as “preemptive.” The operation, named “Rising Lion,” has killed several senior Iranian military figures and led to scores of deaths and hundreds of injuries, including bystanders. Coinciding with the strikes, Israel announced a state of emergency anticipating eventual Iranian retaliation. Fears of broader conflict across the region have spiked, with Iran’s Supreme Leader vowing a harsh response.

Fears of broader conflict across the region have spiked, with Iran’s Supreme Leader vowing a harsh response. Late on Friday, Iran launched an initial missile reprisal into Israel, with reports of damage only now beginning to come in at the time of publication.

Israeli officials have confirmed that multiple simultaneous strikes were carried out against Iran’s long-range missile sites, nuclear facilities, and air defense systems. Among the key sites targeted were the Natanz nuclear enrichment center and military compounds in East Tehran, where heavy explosions were reported by residents starting around 9:30 PM local time. The attacks intensified overnight, especially near Pirouzi Street, home to key military infrastructure.

According to Iranian media, 12 provinces were hit, including Tehran, East Azerbaijan, and Fars. As of this morning, the Natanz enrichment facility sustained what Israeli sources described as “significant damage,” while the deeply-buried Fordow enrichment facility had not been targeted. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no increase in radiation levels after the strike. Arms control expert Dr. Jeffrey Lewis stated this morning, “A cursory look at a pair of satellite images shows that Natanz looks lightly damaged and Fordow is not damaged at all.”

Friday evening, reports emerged that Israeli forces were targeting the Fordow enrichment facility, with photos and video showing smoke rising from the facility in two locations. Iranian air defenses were activated, and reports indicated that Israeli drones had been shot down near the Fordow enrichment site.

While official figures are pending, Fars News Agency reports at least 78 people killed and 329 injured in Tehran province alone. Additional reports confirm 5 civilians killed and 12 injured in Tabriz. These attacks, many striking residential buildings, have resulted in significant civilian casualties.

A reported strike on a social welfare center in Qasr-e Shirin drew condemnation from Ahmad Meydari, Iran’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, who called it a “war crime” and vowed to use all international channels for legal action. He stressed the need for a unified national voice to defend Iran’s territorial integrity.

Among the civilian victims was Parsa Mansour, a well-known Iranian stunt athlete, who was killed after leaving training. Parnia Abbasi, a 25-year-old Iranian poet and English teacher, was reported killed along with her family. The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed the death of one relief worker and injuries to another. At least 95 individuals have been hospitalized, with more injuries expected to be confirmed.

Many senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in strikes, with many targeted at their residences or underground command posts. Confirmed deaths include:

Major General Hossein Salami , IRGC Commander-in-Chief



, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri , Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces



, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces General Amir Ali Hajizadeh , Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force



, Commander of IRGC Aerospace Force General Gholam-Ali Rashid , Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya HQ



, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya HQ Nuclear scientists including Fereydoon Abbasi, Mehdi Tehranchi, Abdolhamid Minoocher, and Seyed Amirhossein Faghihi.

These killings represent a historic blow to Iran’s strategic command. The initial response appears to resemble Israel’s rapid-fire elimination of Hezbollah’s chain of command last year, which threw the paramilitary organization into disarray and limited its ability to respond to Israel. Iran’s ability to coordinate a military response appears to have been significantly impacted in the short term.

Meanwhile, reports indicate severe damage to Iran’s air defense systems. In East Azerbaijan, Israeli drones continue flying over Tabriz with no effective interception, suggesting that Iran’s radar and anti-aircraft systems were heavily damaged. This increases Iran’s exposure to future strikes.

Iranian leaders have issued strong warnings. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei described the attack as a “bloody crime” and promised “a bitter and painful punishment.” President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have condemned the attacks and called for an emergency UN Security Council session. In a letter, Araghchi stated that the strike was a “clear act of war” and a violation of the UN Charter.

Despite Israeli military claims of intercepting Iranian drones, Iran has publicly denied launching any drone attacks against Israel so far. As tensions continue to rise, Israel has warned of additional phases in its operation. The situation has placed the region on the brink of broader confrontation, as both sides evaluate their capabilities and the risks of escalation. The civilian death toll, the leadership losses, and the crippling of Iran’s military infrastructure make the coming days highly volatile and unpredictable.

The U.S. role in the attacks is unclear, with conflicting information emerging from the White House. Prior reports had indicated that President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to attack Iran. However, the U.S. made the decision to evacuate nonessential personnel from embassies across the region and leaked that an Israeli attack could occur imminently.



Amid the strikes last night, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

However, U.S. President Donald Trump has since also weighed in on the strikes, intimating foreknowledge of the attacks and warning Iran to agree to a deal before more bombing occurs. He stated:

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come – And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”

Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, strongly condemned Israel’s attack. While Oman had been facilitating the negotiations, Albusaidi stated “Israel’s unilateral attack on Iran is illegal, unjustifiable and a grave threat to regional stability. I condemn it and urge the global community to come together to reject Israeli aggression and support de-escalation and diplomacy with one voice.”

Reports late Friday indicated Iran had launched a salvo of ballistic missiles toward Israel, with sirens sounding throughout Israeli territory in anticipation of the strikes. Over one hundred missiles have been fired, with initial impacts reported in Tel Aviv and imagery showing smoke rising in the heart of the city. Video appears to show multiple missile strikes in Tel Aviv despite air defense systems engaged in efforts to intercept the missiles. Previously, Axios had reported that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff had told Republican Senators that Iran’s missiles are capable of overwhelming Israeli missile defenses and creating a “mass casualty” event.

Tasnim News asserted that Iran’s air defenses had shot down two Israeli fighter jets, and captured a female pilot.