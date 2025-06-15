Israeli Attacks on Iran – A Human Tragedy and Strategic Provocation

The recent Israeli attacks on Iran have led to a devastating human toll and represent a dangerous escalation in regional instability. What Israeli leadership described as a “preemptive” operation has, in practice, resulted in widespread destruction, the deaths of hundreds, and coordinated strikes on military, civilian, and residential targets across 18 provinces of Iran.

The exact number of fatalities is still unknown, but reports confirm that the casualties toll – those killed or significantly injured – has surpassed 1,000. According to a report by HRANA, the death toll has surpassed 200 with more than 150 believed to be civilians. In Tehran province alone, at least 78 people have been killed and more than 329 injured. Civilians—including women and children—have made up a significant portion of the victims. Among the dead are:

Parsa Mansour , a renowned stunt athlete



, a renowned stunt athlete Mansooreh Alikhani , a celebrated painter



, a celebrated painter Mehrnoush Hajisoltani , a Mahan Air flight attendant



, a Mahan Air flight attendant Ali Bakooyi Karimi , a physician, killed alongside his wife and two children



, a physician, killed alongside his wife and two children Ehsan Eshraghi , a bank employee, and his 9-year-old daughter Baran



, a bank employee, and his 9-year-old daughter Baran Maryam Minayi , a civilian mother with no political or military ties



, a civilian mother with no political or military ties Amirali Amini , a national youth taekwondo athlete



, a national youth taekwondo athlete Niloufar Ghalehvand , a Pilates coach, killed with her parents



, a Pilates coach, killed with her parents Mehdi Pouladvand , an award-winning equestrian, killed with his family



, an award-winning equestrian, killed with his family Parviz Abbasi, Masoumeh Shahriari, Parnia Abbasi, and Parham Abbasi, a retired couple, a language teacher, and a ninth-grade student

The Israeli bombing campaign struck homes, art studios, fuel depots, and social welfare centers. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani confirmed that at least 30 women and children were among the dead, declaring: “We are now at war.”

Israel has claimed the assassination of more than 20 Iranian military commanders, many of whom were killed while attending a meeting in a fortified underground command center. Speaking on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the assault on civilian energy infrastructure, including the South Pars Gas Field, as a clear act of war. He also held the United States complicit, stating:

“Such a broad and coordinated assault could not have occurred without American support and intelligence from U.S. bases in the region.”



“We were engaged in diplomacy, but aggression was imposed on us. We will defend ourselves with authority. When aggression happens, so will our response. If aggression stops, our reactions will stop.”

“The United States cannot play the role of an observer. It must either stop this aggression or accept the consequences of regional instability it has helped ignite.”

In direct response to the strikes, Iran canceled its plans to attend a sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States in Muscat that had been scheduled for Sunday. Iranian officials have requested an emergency session of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna to protest Israel’s attacks on nuclear sites. Ambassador Reza Najafi has demanded an unconditional condemnation of Israel, warning that its supporters—particularly the United States—must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Iranian authorities also denied a claim made by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who suggested Iran had sent messages to Israel through Cyprus. The Foreign Ministry clarified: “We have not delivered any message to the Zionist regime through any country.”



In an effort to sway Iranian public opinion against the government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” in a recent message, attempting to tap into popular protest sentiment. Other Israeli officials, particularly Persian-language spokespersons, employed similar messaging. Some opposition figures abroad, including Reza Pahlavi and monarchist groups, echoed this approach. Pahlavi framed Israel’s attacks as a “golden opportunity” to destabilize and overthrow the Iranian government. Such remarks, critics argue, ignore the human cost of war and reduce civilian tragedy to political calculation.



However, there are emerging signs that segments of Iranian society are rallying around the flag in response to the attacks. Iranian national volleyball players, for instance, expressed solidarity by giving a military salute during the national anthem. Prominent political figures such as Mehdi Karroubi, a leader of the Green Movement, and former President Mohammad Khatami, a key figure in the reformist camp, also voiced their support for the state. Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid condemned the strikes as a “clear violation of international law” and a major threat to regional peace. Reformist politician Azar Mansouri denounced the attacks and called for a “firm and diplomatic response.”

Several critics and victims of the Iranian government also posted statements condemning Israel’s assault on the country, and warning that they would in no way support the war of aggression. This group includes academic Sadegh Zibakalam who has been imprisoned for his political beliefs, as well as those whose family has been imprisoned, tortured and executed and Baha’i persecuted by the government.

Meanwhile, numerous Iranian artists and cultural figures posted powerful messages of solidarity, condemning Israel’s actions and expressing grief for the victims. The outpouring on social media—from stories to posts—reflected a growing public sentiment focused on compassion, concern over the war’s consequences, and calls for concrete action. Among the many public figures speaking out were actors Parviz Parastouei, Alireza Nouraei, Mohammad Reza Golzar, and Fariborz Arabnia; singers Homayoun Shajarian, Mohsen Chavoshi, Ali Zand Vakili, and Masoud Sadeghloo; directors and critics such as Farzad Motamen and Mohammad Reza Maghsoudian; cartoonist Hadi Heydari; and television hosts Mojdeh Lavasani and Ali Zia. Their responses, along with those of dozens of other artists, highlighted a unifying message: a widespread rejection of foreign aggression, solidarity with the Iranian people, and a deep concern for peace and stability.

Iran has retaliated with significant missile and drone strikes on Israel. Though initially limited in scope, the response has expanded in an apparent effort to impose a cost on Israel’s aggression, deter a U.S. entry into the war and put pressure on Tel Aviv to de-escalate. However, Israel continues to rely on its overwhelming air superiority and advanced military systems.

According to Israeli sources:

At least 13 Israeli civilians have been killed, including three minors.



More than 180 have been injured.



Missile strikes have hit targets and residential areas in Bat Yam, Tel Aviv, and Haifa. According to a live report on Fox News Friday night, an Iranian missile struck and damaged Kirya – a key Ministry of Defence building equivalent to the Pentagon – in Tel Aviv .



According to a live report on Fox News Friday night, an Iranian missile struck and damaged Kirya – a key Ministry of Defence building equivalent to the Pentagon – in Tel Aviv Haifa’s oil refinery was set ablaze

Despite these strikes, Israel has escalated its assault, continuing to bombard Iranian energy infrastructure, military sites, and urban areas.

Iranian officials describe their strategy as a calculated escalation designed to increase the costs of continued Israeli aggression without igniting a full-scale regional war. Citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran maintains that its actions constitute legitimate self-defense. Nonetheless, the situation remains extremely tense, with Israeli drones still operating over cities such as Tabriz, revealing vulnerabilities in Iran’s air defense systems.

The human cost continues to rise. Entire families have been killed, residential buildings reduced to rubble, and dozens of civilians—including children, athletes, doctors, and artists—killed. Iran is in mourning. The region stands on the brink of further chaos.

At home, the war has also reshaped political dynamics. Mohammad Manan Raeisi, a Member of Parliament representing Qom, announced that a three-urgency bill to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) will be introduced at the first open session of Iran’s Parliament, declaring that the treaty has failed to ensure the security of the Iranian people.

He added that, with the Supreme Leader’s approval, Iran may take the first steps toward developing a nuclear weapon—framed as a necessary deterrent against the threat posed by what he called the “mad Zionist regime.” Raeisi emphasized that in a world dominated by force, Iran can no longer remain passive and must instead actively build deterrence to protect its national security. While not an official government position, sentiment inside Iran seems to have tilted sharply in favor of stronger deterrence against Israel and the United States, with some videos showing citizens calling for weaponization.