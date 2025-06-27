On Monday, June 24, 2025—just hours before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was set to take effect—Israeli forces launched a missile attack on Evin Prison, Iran’s most well-known and notorious detention facility that has held political prisoners, dual nationals, and individuals held on national security charges. The strike marks a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of international humanitarian law, as it directly targeted a civilian prison housing hundreds of detainees.

According to credible sources, at least 36 individuals were killed in the bombing, including detainees, staff members, and visitors. The full casualty count remains unknown, as authorities have not released an official list, but the damage to key parts of the prison was extensive and deadly.

One of the missiles struck Ward 209, the high-security section of Evin Prison operated by the Ministry of Intelligence, which contains solitary confinement cells and holds individuals accused of espionage and other national security charges—including those allegedly connected to Israel. While the exact number of casualties in this ward has not been confirmed, sources suggest that it is virtually impossible for no one to have been killed, given the ward’s structure and the intensity of the blast.

Additional missiles hit the Shahid Moghaddas Prosecutor’s Office, the prison library, administrative offices, and visitation buildings, causing widespread destruction across the complex. Civilian infrastructure surrounding the prison, including nearby residential and judicial buildings, also suffered heavy damage.

In the aftermath of the strike, Iranian security authorities began relocating prisoners—including political detainees—to other prisons. Many of these facilities reportedly lack the basic infrastructure, medical services, and conditions that Evin provides, raising serious concerns about the health and safety of transferred inmates. Families of prisoners have struggled to get accurate information about their loved ones’ locations and well-being.

The intent behind targeting a civilian detention center remains deeply contested. Some initial claims suggested that Israel sought to undermine Iran’s internal stability by symbolically breaching the walls of its most notorious prison. However, given that missiles struck not only the perimeter but also critical internal areas such as Ward 209, that explanation is no longer convincing to many observers. In fact, rumors are spreading rapidly that the attack may have been designed to eliminate specific detainees—particularly those held on charges of spying for Israel—who may have possessed sensitive or compromising information. The targeting of Ward 209, in particular, has raised sharp questions over whether the purpose of the strike was not disruption, but deliberate silencing.

Despite the scale of the attack, Israeli authorities have yet to issue a statement addressing the targeting of Evin Prison. The deliberate bombing of a detention facility filled with vulnerable prisoners has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations, who argue it constitutes a serious breach of international law and a potential war crime. They are calling on the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to launch an independent investigation and ensure accountability for what may be one of the most egregious civilian-targeted attacks in the conflict.