Khamenei Rebukes Trump’s Nuclear Demands, IAEA Confidential Report on Iran Nuclear Activity, 234 Iranian Figures Condemn Gaza Genocide, and More

Week of June 2, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Published June 4, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has publicly rejected a renewed Trump demand for zero enrichment on Iranian soil, calling it incompatible with Iran’s national interests and asserting that uranium enrichment is Iran’s indisputable right. “If we have a hundred nuclear power plants but no enrichment capability, they are worthless,” he said. “If we don’t enrich ourselves, we’ll have to extend a begging hand to America—and they will impose conditions.” In his remarks – delivered in a speech commemorating the anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death – Khamenei added: “Who are you to decide whether Iran should enrich uranium or not? What business is it of yours?”

Khamenei’s remarks come just days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States would not accept any deal that allows Iran to enrich uranium. Trump’s declaration, delivered over social media, appeared to conflict with reports on a proposal that the U.S. had reportedly offered Iran through the Omanis.

Iran and the United States are engaged in ongoing talks aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief—a process that has gained urgency after years of escalating tension, especially since Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Following the delivery of a new written U.S. proposal via Omani mediation, Iranian officials emphasized that no deal will move forward without concrete guarantees regarding sanctions relief. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei stated that “receiving a document does not imply acceptance, or even that it is acceptable.” He reaffirmed that Iran’s “effective termination of sanctions” and the right to enrich uranium on its own soil remain “non-negotiable red lines.”



In line with this, Khamenei’s senior advisor Ali Shamkhani told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV that Iran is preparing a “new proposal” to present to the United States. He described Washington’s offer as “unprofessional and technically flawed,” adding that “Iran will not allow the U.S. to dismantle its nuclear program or reduce enrichment to zero.” He also criticized the U.S. draft for failing to address sanctions relief, calling it “a fundamental principle” for Tehran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the U.S. offer as “comprehensive and acceptable,” asserting that “it’s in Iran’s interest to accept it.” According to a detailed Axios report, the proposal allows for limited, low-level enrichment in Iran under international monitoring—but only temporarily. This stands in contrast to Trump’s demand for “zero enrichment,” which Khamenei strongly opposed in his speech.

The Axios report further reveals that the U.S. proposal includes several restrictions: Iran would be prohibited from building new enrichment facilities, required to dismantle certain uranium conversion infrastructure, and obligated to halt research on advanced centrifuges. It also suggests enrichment should be capped at 3% for a specified period, while underground enrichment facilities would be shut down. Additionally, enriched uranium may need to be exported, and a regional enrichment consortium could be created.

While both sides acknowledge progress over five recent rounds of indirect talks, uranium enrichment and sequencing of sanctions relief appear to remain the most contentious sticking points. Iran, which has previously removed several IAEA inspectors and limited the scope of international monitoring, has now hinted that it may allow American inspectors access under certain conditions as part of an agreement with the U.S.—though it continues to insist that uranium enrichment within Iran remains non-negotiable.

Khamenei reinforced that position again this week, asserting: “If we shut down our nuclear industry, we will be betraying the efforts of thousands of young scientists who built it from the ground up.” He added that “very few countries in the world” possess Iran’s full nuclear fuel cycle capability, and called the nuclear issue “a national matter and a symbol of independence.”

Khamenei’s remarks were echoed by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization. In a statement, its head, Mohammad Eslami, described the Supreme Leader’s speech as “strategic and clarifying” and vowed that “Iran’s nuclear progress will continue with strength and resilience.” The military also issued a statement warning that it “stands fully prepared to respond to any strategic miscalculation by enemies at any time.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic tension has escalated over a confidential IAEA report—cited by Reuters and Bloomberg—which accuses Iran of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern that he “cannot guarantee Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.” Iran has strongly rejected the report, warning of Western political manipulation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi called the IAEA report “political and inconsistent with the 2015 JCPOA resolution,” stressing that “Iran has no undeclared nuclear material or activity” and continues to “cooperate extensively with the agency.”

Gharibabadi also noted that Iran had 274 IAEA inspectors assigned through the end of 2024, and reaffirmed Iran’s position that it is not seeking nuclear weapons. The IAEA report has prompted the U.S., UK, France, and Germany to consider introducing a new resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting later this month. European officials have warned that failure to address nuclear concerns could lead to reactivation of the UN “snapback” mechanism under Resolution 2231, which would restore previously lifted UN sanctions. A decision is expected by October.

During his visit to Cairo, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Grossi and warned that Iran will respond to “any inappropriate actions” by European countries.

In a tweet, Araghchi denounced what he called “foul conduct” by European powers (E3), writing:

“After years of good cooperation with the IAEA—resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a ‘possible military dimension’ (PMD) to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program—my country is once again accused of ‘non-compliance.’”

“Instead of engaging in good faith, the E3 is opting for malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors.”

“When the E3 engaged in the same foul conduct back in 2005, the outcome in many ways was the true birth of uranium enrichment in Iran.”

“Falsely accusing Iran of violating safeguards—based on shoddy and politicized reporting—is clearly designed to produce a crisis.”

“Mark my words as Europe ponders another major strategic mistake: Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights.”

According to Reuters, if the resolution under consideration at the IAEA Board of Governors passes, it would be the first formal accusation against Iran for nuclear noncompliance in nearly 20 years. While the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has passed several censure resolutions against Iran in recent years, these have primarily served as political statements urging Iran to enhance cooperation and transparency regarding its nuclear program.

The resolution currently under consideration by the IAEA Board of Governors, as reported by Reuters, is significant because it may lead to a formal finding that Iran is in breach of its non-proliferation obligations. Such a finding would be the first of its kind in nearly two decades and could potentially result in referring the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for further action. This step marks a more formal and consequential escalation compared to previous censure resolutions.

A group of 234 Iranian academics, political and cultural figures, and civil society activists from inside and outside Iran has issued a powerful statement condemning the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, describing it as a genocide and calling for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The statement, released on June 1, 2024, denounces the escalating violence and dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza since October 7, 2023, when Israel launched large-scale military operations in response to attacks by Palestinian militants. The signatories state that over 54,000 people have been killed, including more than 14,000 children, with over 7,000 more missing. Since the violation of the latest ceasefire on March 18, 2024, they note that another 4,000 people have lost their lives.

According to the statement, the Israeli army has now occupied nearly 80% of the Gaza Strip, while blocking humanitarian access to food and medicine, leaving over two million people in a state of extreme deprivation and dependent on international aid for survival.

The signatories criticize the international community’s failure to act, particularly naming the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for their continued arms shipments to Israel, which they argue have enabled what they describe as “unstoppable war crimes.” They add that the muted protests from some European governments have done little to deter the ongoing military campaign.

In strong terms, the statement calls for the Netanyahu government to be prosecuted before an international tribunal for genocide and violations of international humanitarian law. It highlights that in response to the deaths of Israeli citizens on October 7, the Israeli military has, on average, killed 45 Palestinians for every Israeli fatality, revealing a pattern of disproportionate retribution.

While condemning the violence committed by extremist Palestinian groups, including the targeting of civilians in the October 7 attacks, the statement emphasizes that this date is not the beginning of the conflict. It urges historical accountability, referencing 77 years of occupation, displacement, systemic discrimination, and numerous violations of UN Security Council resolutions by Israel.

The signatories express explicit opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s manipulation of the Palestinian cause, declaring that defending Palestinian rights must be rooted in principled humanitarian solidarity, not political opportunism. They assert that the cause of Palestine belongs to the people, not regimes, and recall the timeless words of the Persian poet Saadi:

“The children of Adam are limbs of one body, created from the same essence.”

Among the prominent signatories are Abolfazl Ghadyani, Lili Golestan, Esfandiar Monfaredzadeh, Keyvan Samimi, Alireza Rajaei, Abdollah Momeni, Mehdi Mahmoudian, Parvaneh Salahshouri, Mojgan Ilanlou, Ehsan Shariati, Alireza Beheshti Shirazi, Ali Mirsepassi, Mohammad Habibi, Sara Ehsan, Sepideh Gholian, Motahareh Gounei, Saleh Nikbakht, Azin Mohaad, Kazem Kordvani, Mahmoud Karimihakkak, Amirsalar Davoudi, Elaheh Amir-Entezam, Mohammad Bagher Bakhtiar, and Rahim Ghomeishi.

The statement ends with an urgent plea to the international community, human rights advocates, and global civil society to take immediate action to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and prevent further loss of innocent lives.

On June 3, 2025, Hedayatollah Didban, a 58-year-old veteran park ranger, was shot and killed by armed poachers while on duty in the Khayiz Protected Area in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Iran. Didban, a contract employee of the provincial Department of Environmental Protection with 15 years of experience, had responded to a report of illegal hunting activity when he was ambushed. While driving along the Behbahan–Marun Dam road near Tang-e-Bostanak in a government vehicle, he was fatally struck in the head by a bullet fired from a Kalashnikov rifle. The attackers stole his official firearm and personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

Didban had alerted his colleagues after hearing gunshots, but before backup could arrive, he was targeted and killed. His murder is only the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting Iran’s environmental rangers, who have long operated under dangerous conditions with minimal support. Less than six weeks earlier, on April 25, Kazem Mosadegh, a 45-year-old ranger in Golestan National Park, was similarly shot dead by armed poachers.

These deaths have reignited national outrage and drawn renewed attention to the structural vulnerabilities faced by environmental defenders in Iran. Although state institutions like the Department of Environment often refer to fallen rangers as “martyrs”, many civil society groups argue that such gestures merely mask the government’s failure to provide adequate protections. Rangers are frequently left unarmed or under-equipped while confronting heavily armed poachers and criminal networks engaged in illegal hunting and land seizure.

Didban’s death is officially confirmed in statements by the Department of Environment and the commander of Iran’s environmental protection force, who express condolences and praise his sacrifice. Shina Ansari, a senior environmental official, issued a message describing the incident as a “tragic loss” and highlighting the ranger’s selfless commitment to safeguarding Iran’s natural heritage for future generations. Despite the official mourning, critics note that systemic change remains elusive, and that rangers continue to be exposed to lethal risk with little legal or institutional backing.

Law enforcement agencies responded swiftly. According to Colonel Mansour Silavi, the police chief of Behbahan County, detectives launched a high-priority investigation immediately after the murder. Within days, one primary suspect was arrested in a neighboring province during a surprise raid. The suspect confessed to the killing and was found in possession of Didban’s stolen firearm and personal effects. Seyed Iraj Kazemijou, acting governor of Kohgiluyeh, confirmed the arrest and stated that two additional suspects remain at large, with efforts underway to locate and detain them.

Didban’s death marks yet another painful example of the high cost borne by those tasked with protecting Iran’s endangered ecosystems. Environmental advocates continue to call on the government to implement meaningful reforms, including better legal protections, modern equipment, and an aggressive crackdown on organized criminal networks that threaten both wildlife and those who defend it.

Without such action, the tragic fate of Hedayatollah Didban may continue to be repeated, with Iran’s natural heritage paid for not just in ecological damage—but in human lives.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of Hedayatollah Didban, as his death serves as a painful reminder of the growing dangers faced by environmental defenders in Iran. NIAC urges Iranian authorities to take urgent and concrete steps to protect those on the frontlines of conservation and to dismantle the entrenched networks of poaching and corruption that continue to operate with impunity.

In a strategically timed regional tour, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi visited Egypt and Lebanon, signaling Tehran’s intent to reassert its regional presence amid shifting political landscapes. The visit marked the first official trip to Beirut by an Iranian foreign minister since the formation of Lebanon’s new government, and followed a series of high-level meetings in Cairo.

Araghchi’s trip comes amid stalled negotiations with the United States and increasing tension with European states over Iran’s nuclear file. However, the focus of this regional tour was clear: consolidate ties with neighboring Arab nations, support allies such as Hezbollah, and reaffirm Iran’s opposition to foreign interference across the Middle East.

In Cairo, Araghchi described Egypt and Iran as two ancient civilizations with shared responsibilities in stabilizing the region. During a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty, he announced that there are “no longer obstacles” to expanding bilateral ties. Both parties agreed to boost trade and tourism, and to maintain continuous political consultations at the deputy foreign minister level.

Araghchi also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, praising Cairo’s efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirming Tehran’s support for any truce desired by the Palestinian people. In informal meetings with former Egyptian diplomats and Arab League figures, Araghchi underscored Iran’s desire to strengthen regional coordination based on sovereignty and mutual respect.

Following his Cairo visit, Araghchi arrived in Beirut where he met with Lebanon’s President Sleiman Frangieh, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Foreign Minister Youssef Raji. His arrival marked the beginning of what he called a “new chapter” in Iran-Lebanon relations. “We are determined to continue relations with Lebanon based on mutual respect and national interest,” Araghchi declared.

While affirming Iran’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Araghchi condemned Israeli occupation of Lebanese territories, calling it a threat to regional peace. He stated, “Condemning occupation is not interference; it is support for a friendly nation. No country in the region has the right to interfere in another’s affairs.”

Amid past Lebanese criticisms of Iran’s perceived involvement in domestic politics, Araghchi stressed in his meetings that any relationship between the two nations would proceed “strictly through official state channels.”

He also announced Iran’s readiness to assist Lebanon in reconstruction efforts, citing the capacity of Iranian companies with experience in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. However, Lebanese Foreign Minister Raji reportedly told Araghchi that “no reconstruction funding will be available until Hezbollah is disarmed,” according to sources quoted by regional outlets.

Raji was also quoted saying that “military adventurism has not ended Israeli occupation but has instead placed Lebanon in a precarious position.” In response, Araghchi reiterated that “disarming Hezbollah is a domestic Lebanese matter,” but added that “diplomacy alone may not suffice.” He warned that Israel and the U.S. seek not only to neutralize Hezbollah, but also to weaken the Lebanese Armed Forces themselves.

In a key meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s support for “any national dialogue and any decision that has consensus among Lebanese factions.”

The tour, according to informed Lebanese sources, also sought to revive direct flights between Tehran and Beirut, and expand bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, and infrastructure. These efforts followed comments by Lebanese President Frangieh expressing his desire for renewed government-to-government relations with Iran.

Araghchi emphasized that resistance remains a legitimate and necessary element of Lebanon’s security strategy. “The resistance has already proven its effectiveness in expelling occupation forces,” he said, adding that “Iran continues to support Lebanon’s unified position in all key files, its right to sovereignty, and its efforts to rebuild after years of crisis.”

The tone of the visit was notably assertive, reflecting Iran’s broader regional strategy to bolster alliances and respond to shifting dynamics in Lebanon. Hezbollah, once dominant, is now politically weakened, and the new Lebanese government appears more inclined toward reasserting state authority and minimizing foreign influence—including from Tehran.

As regional alignments evolve, Araghchi’s tour represents a recalibration of Iran’s regional diplomacy, one centered on institutional engagement, symbolic solidarity with allies, and a pragmatic recognition of Lebanon’s internal changes.