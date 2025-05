Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the late President Ebrahim Raisi, commented on the ongoing nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, touching on the uranium enrichment issue in particular, asserting that “Saying Iran is not allowed to enrich uranium is sheer arrogance. The Islamic Republic does not wait for anyone’s permission.”

He added on the negotiations that “We don’t think it will lead to any outcome. We don’t know what will happen.”