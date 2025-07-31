Majority of Democratic Caucus Votes to Restrict Offensive Weapons for Israel

Washington, DC – On Wednesday, July 30, the Senate voted down two resolutions of disapproval brought to the floor by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that would have restricted the transfer of additional offensive armaments to Israel amid its ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and in the wake of Israel’s war of aggression against Iran. While it is deeply disappointing that the overwhelming majority of the Senate effectively endorsed Israel’s unconscionable actions, once again making the U.S. even more deeply complicit, the number of lawmakers voicing opposition to the war grew significantly since the last attempt to block arms sales to Israel.

For the first time, a majority of the Democratic caucus voted for restricting offensive armaments to Israel, including eight additional Senators who had not previously supported joint resolutions of disapproval on Israel. These eight Senators are Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Patty Murray (D-WA), Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

The 27 affirmative votes – all from Democrats – in favor of S.J.Res. 41 now represents the high water mark for Congressional opposition on offensive arms sales to Israel. This resolution would have restricted 20,000 Colt Carbine, 11.5” barrel length, 5.56mm caliber fully automatic carbine rifles from being transferred to the Israel National Police, which is ultimately under the control of the hardline Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The other measure to receive a vote, S.J.Res. 34, would have restricted the transfer of thousands of bomb parts and kits to Israel, including thousand-pound bombs. Specifically, the text of the resolution would have restricted:

201 MK 83 MOD 4/MOD 5 General Purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies;

4,799 BLU–110A/B General Purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies;

1,500 KMU–559C/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for the MK 83 bomb body; and

3,500 KMU–559J/B JDAM guidance kits for the MK 83 bomb body;

Such 1,000 pound bombs have been used by Israel in densely-populated areas of Gaza, causing immense casualties, and were very likely used in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran.



On this vote, though, the roll call was 24 votes in favor of restriction, contrasted to 73 against and 3 not voting. Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse had voted for S.J.Res. 41 but voted against blocking the transfer of bombs. Sen. Ossoff described his position in part by suggesting Israel should have the capability to defend itself from threats posed by Iran. He stated “I believe the United States must continue to support the Israeli people, who face the persistent threat of rocket and missile attack and have been subjected to intense aerial bombardment from Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen. Israel’s capacity to strike those who would launch missiles and rockets at Israeli civilians depends upon the deterrence provided by the Israeli Air Force.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who had been pressed hard on her votes in favor of Israel’s war in Gaza on Breaking Points earlier this week, was among the three not present for the vote – presumably because she traveled to conduct an interview with the Colbert Late Show that aired the night of the vote.

Sen. Sanders issued a statement on the vote, noting the swelling opposition to the war in Gaza. He stated:

“By a vote of 27-17, the members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted to stop sending arms shipments to a Netanyahu government which has waged a horrific, immoral, and illegal war against the Palestinian people.

The tide is turning. The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.

The Democrats are moving forward on this issue, and I look forward to Republican support in the near future.”

The crisis in Gaza is deepening severely, with international experts warning that famine is setting in as Israel has blocked the entry of nearly all food into the war-broken territory. The Washington Post published a report this week detailing that 60,000 Palestinians have been confirmed killed in the war – including 18,500 children – roughly one-third of the total killed. Yet this is likely a severe undercount, with reputable studies estimating the true toll well into the hundreds of thousands.

In a NIAC-YouGov poll of the Iranian-American community conducted between May and June 2025, most Iranian Americans opposed Israel’s military actions in Gaza, 60% – 32%. A plurality of 44% strongly opposed Israel’s military actions in Gaza.