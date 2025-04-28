Massive Explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port Leaves Dozens Dead, Many More Injured as Authorities Respond and Investigate

On April 26, 2025, a massive explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Iran’s largest container terminal and a key hub for the country’s trade. The blast, which generated an enormous cloud of smoke visible as far away as Qeshm Island, has left at least 46 people dead and more than 1,240 injured, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Rescue efforts remain underway, with several victims still missing and the authorities cautioning that the final death toll may rise as DNA tests are conducted on severely burned remains.

The explosion erupted shortly after 12:04 p.m. local time, reportedly beginning with a small fire in a container area operated by the Sina Terminal Company. Witnesses described how the flames, intensified by extreme 40°C temperatures and the presence of flammable chemicals, rapidly triggered a series of four powerful explosions. The shockwaves shattered windows over two kilometers away, prompting the evacuation of large sections of the port.

Authorities have identified the source of the blast as a stockpile of dangerous chemicals improperly declared as “ordinary goods.” Saeed Jafari, CEO of the Sina Terminal Company, stated that the scale and force of the explosion indicated the presence of highly volatile materials which, under international regulations, should have been clearly labeled and handled with strict safety protocols. The Iranian Customs Administration confirmed that all shipments to Shahid Rajaee Port were temporarily suspended following the disaster.

However, while Iranian officials largely framed the incident as a result of negligence, alternative theories quickly surfaced. The timing of the explosion, occurring almost simultaneously with a new round of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman, has fueled speculation of deliberate sabotage.

Adding to speculation was a report that Iran had recently received shipments of sodium perchlorate from China — a chemical used in solid-fuel missile production. The New York Times cited sources indicating that improper handling of this material could have been involved in the explosion. Meanwhile, maritime security company Ambrey noted the possibility that mishandling of missile-related chemicals could have triggered the blast. Iranian officials maintain that no military shipments were stored in the affected area, accusing hostile foreign media of attempting to politicize the disaster.

Speculation intensified when Israeli media reported that some Iranian officials suspected Israeli involvement. However, Channel 12 quoted a senior Israeli official flatly denying any role in the incident. Israel had previously been linked to cyberattacks against Shahid Rajaee Port in 2020, causing temporary chaos in its operations. Likewise, immediately following the start of nuclear negotiations between the Biden administration and Iran in 2021, Israel sabotaged Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility, heightening tensions and prompting Iran to enrich uranium to the 60% threshold – just below weapons grade – for the first time.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei instructed security and judicial authorities to investigate the possibility of either negligence or deliberate sabotage, ordering that any culprits be identified and prosecuted. Parliamentary committees on national security, infrastructure, and health have launched their own probes, with early findings suggesting serious negligence but not ruling out foul play.

ISNA, citing Iranian Customs officials, reported on Monday that the imported cargo that exploded and caught fire at Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday had not been declared to Customs and did not possess a registration number or formal customs declaration. The vessel and its cargo, therefore, were not under Customs’ control.

Typically, any shipment entering the port must first submit a manifest (cargo information) to the port authorities. Following that, the owner of the goods is required to file a formal declaration with Customs, initiating the customs clearance process with the issuance of an eight-digit registration code. However, in this case, no such procedures were completed for the vessel or its cargo. No public information has yet been released regarding the origin, arrival time, nature of the materials, or identity of the vessel involved in the incident.

Morteza Mahmoudi, a member of the parliamentary team sent to Bandar Abbas on a fact-finding mission, stated that there had been false declarations during the transfer of cargo and containers at Shahid Rajaee Port, where dangerous materials were moved into storage areas designated for non-hazardous goods. He added that the matter is currently under investigation by security, law enforcement, and judicial authorities.

Separately, Iranian MP Mohammad Seraj has asserted that the blast was “by no means accidental,” claiming explosives had been pre-planted in multiple containers and suggesting that the attack was meticulously timed to maximize disruption. However, other Iranian authorities have not backed this claim. If the attack is deemed an act of deliberate sabotage, the high civilian death and injury toll would likely cause Iran’s leaders to treat it as terrorism and consider their own options for reprisal. However, if an accident, such a tragedy would reflect very poorly on Iran’s standards for handling hazardous materials.

While the explosion has devastated a portion of Shahid Rajaee Port, Iranian officials stressed that operations across the vast majority of the facility are continuing following the temporary suspension. Farzaneh Sadeq, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, stated during a visit to the site that the port covers more than two thousand hectares and is divided into fourteen zones. She clarified that the incident occurred in only one zone and emphasized that container and fuel operations in other sections remain unaffected. Ms. Sadeq noted that firefighting efforts were being coordinated by military, law enforcement, and emergency response units, and reported that the fire was progressively being contained.

The scale of the explosion and the disruption at Shahid Rajaee Port have underscored the port’s strategic importance. Accounting for approximately 80 percent of Iran’s container traffic and ranking second only to Imam Khomeini Port for imports, Shahid Rajaee is vital for Iran’s economy.

Environmental and health concerns are also mounting. The explosion produced dense orange and black smoke, which some observers cited as revealing the presence of nitrogen oxides and other hazardous pollutants. Schools and businesses across Bandar Abbas were temporarily closed due to air quality warnings.

Domestically, the Iranian government has declared a day of national mourning. President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to the site personally, ordering a full review of safety practices at all major ports and instructing the Minister of Interior to coordinate an emergency response.

Whether the blast was a tragic accident resulting from regulatory failure, or a calculated act of sabotage intended to derail negotiations, remains unresolved — and the answer will carry profound implications for Iran’s internal politics, its foreign relations, and the regional balance of power. As of this writing, investigations are ongoing. Final conclusions from forensic teams, parliamentary inquiries, and intelligence services are expected within the coming weeks.



In the aftermath of the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion, a wave of solidarity swept across Iran. Many artists, musicians, and cultural figures expressed their condolences and shared messages of sympathy with the people of Bandar Abbas. Several music festivals, including the National Festival of Regional Music in Bandar Abbas and the Koocheh Festival in Bushehr, responded by dedicating performances to mourning the victims. The Koocheh Festival ended earlier than planned out of respect for the tragedy, while participating artists performed laments and sorrowful songs from across Iran.

Following an urgent call from the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization, many artists publicly announced their readiness to donate blood for the injured. The response from the public was overwhelming: blood donation centers across the country reported a sharp increase in donors, with many facilities remaining open until midnight to accommodate the surge. Many noted that the Iranian people, as in past national crises, once again stood with the victims in a powerful display of solidarity. Across social media, prominent figures from Iran’s music and cultural communities united to mourn, support the victims, and stand firmly beside the grieving families of Bandar Abbas.