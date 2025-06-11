Mojahid Korkor Executed Despite Overturned Sentence and Family Testimony Clearing Him

برای خواندن این مطلب به فارسی اینجا را کلیک کنید

On June 11, 2025, Iran’s judiciary announced the execution of Mojahid Korkor (also known as Abbas Korkori) on charges of “moharebeh” (waging war against God). Korkor, a resident of Izeh in Khuzestan province, was arrested during the Women, Life, Freedom movement in December 2022, originally accused of the murder of 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak. However, this charge was later altered to moharebeh and corruption on Earth (efsad fel-arz), despite repeated denials of involvement by Korkor and his family.

According to the official report by Mizan News Agency, the execution was based on allegations that Korkor used firearms “to terrorize the public” and “commit crimes with military weapons.” He was also accused of forming and participating in an armed group and was reportedly sentenced to death three times by the Revolutionary Court in Ahvaz. The Supreme Court of Iran later upheld these verdicts.

However, serious concerns remain about the fairness of the judicial process and the credibility of the accusations. The Pirfalak family, whose child’s death was central to the case, publicly stated multiple times that Iranian security forces were responsible for the shooting and that they had no complaints against Korkor.

Korkor’s case had previously seen a turning point when his sister, Negar Korkor, announced on Instagram that the Supreme Court had overturned his initial death sentence and referred the case back for retrial.

Mojahid Korkor, born in 1983, was unmarried and worked at his mother’s shop before his arrest. He was detained on December 20, 2022—over a month after the deadly attack in Izeh—in a joint raid conducted by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, IRGC forces, and the national police. During the arrest operation in the village of Parsurakh, two of his companions, Mahmoud Ahmadi and Hossein Saeedi, were killed by security forces.

The Izeh market attack of November 16, 2022, in which Kian Pirfalak and seven others were killed—including teenagers Sepahr Maqsoodi (14) and Artin Rahmani Piani (17)—remains a deeply traumatic event in Iran’s recent history. Nevertheless, Iran’s decision to execute Korkor on what would have been Kian Pirfalak’s birthday has drawn renewed criticism and sorrow, especially on social media platforms.

The execution of Mojahid Korkor, despite serious doubts about the evidence and the absence of any complaint from the victim’s family, raises grave concerns about Iran’s commitment to international human rights obligations and the right to a fair trial.

NIAC strongly condemns this execution amid concerns over due process and urges the Islamic Republic of Iran to move into compliance with international standards on due process, the prohibition of arbitrary detention and torture, and the right to life, as guaranteed under both international law and Iran’s own legal framework. Iran must immediately halt further executions tied to the protests and ensure that all judicial proceedings meet the minimum standards of transparency, fairness, and impartiality.