Mousavi Calls for Political Reform, Iranian Public Figures Condemn Iran International, Pezeshkian’s Interview with Tucker Carlson, and More

During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, the Islamic Republic’s leadership underwent a notable rhetorical shift, moving away from its traditional pan-Islamic ideology toward a message centered on Iranian nationalism. This shift became increasingly visible as the conflict escalated, reflecting a strategic effort to unify the population under a national identity rather than solely on religious or ideological terms.

For more than three weeks after the outbreak of war, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been notably absent from public view. This silence had been striking, especially in light of the massive Israeli strikes that reportedly killed dozens of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and hundreds of civilians. According to Israeli and U.S. officials, Khamenei was a target for assassination, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirming that eliminating Khamenei was an operational goal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump both referenced this plan, with Trump stating that he knew Khamenei’s location but had chosen not to act—for now.

Khamenei’s absence even from funerals of top commanders drew public attention. It was not until Ashura night July 5, nearly three weeks after the initial attacks, that he reappeared at a religious ceremony in Tehran’s Hosseinieh of the Supreme Leader. There, in a symbolically powerful moment, he requested that Mahmoud Karimi, a prominent religious singer, perform the patriotic anthem “Ey Iran”—a song closely associated with secular nationalism and pre-revolutionary Iranian identity.

The performance of “Ey Iran”, originally written by Toraj Negahban and composed by Mohammad Sarir, marked a significant departure from the regime’s usual religious messaging. Karimi’s version adapted the lyrics to include religious imagery—portraying Iran as a “Karbala” and “Ashura”—thereby blending national and religious symbolism. This trend spread across Muharram gatherings throughout the country, as other singers echoed this fusion of patriotic and Shi’a themes.

This re-nationalization of religious ceremonies was reinforced by reactions from top officials. President Masoud Pezeshkian posted an image of Khamenei with the caption: “Iran is eternal and enduring.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while attending the BRICS summit in Brazil, wrote: “With you, one can dare to cross the ocean. Sing, Ey Iran.”

At the societal level, many Iranians—across political lines—rallied in defense of the nation during the war. Even members of the opposition, including civil society figures and some reformists, condemned the Israeli assault and expressed solidarity with the Iranian people. While they remained critical of the regime, they opposed foreign military aggression, viewing the war as an attack on Iran itself.

However, this national alignment was not unanimous. Mujahideen-e-Khalq and prominent monarchists and supporters of Reza Pahlavi took a different stance. They framed the conflict as a war between the Islamic Republic and Israel—not between Iran and Israel. This narrative sought to distance the Iranian nation from the Islamic Republic, suggesting that the regime, not the country, was under attack. Such rhetoric sparked backlash, even among some opposition members, who saw it as insensitive or unpatriotic amid mass civilian casualties.

The divergence revealed a deeper reality: in moments of existential threat, national identity can transcend political divisions. The Islamic Republic, under immense external pressure, responded by reframing its public message, elevating symbols of national pride—like Ey Iran—and seeking unity under a shared Iranian identity.

This rhetorical shift—from “ummah” (Islamic community) to “mellat” (nation)—suggests a broader strategic recalibration. As Iran transitions from war to potential diplomacy, this nationalist tone may redefine the government’s approach both domestically and internationally, as it seeks to preserve internal unity and reshape its global posture.

In the aftermath of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which included direct U.S. military involvement, the future of nuclear negotiations between Iran, the United States, and the European Union remains deeply uncertain. While all sides have expressed interest in resuming dialogue, no formal confirmation has been issued, and the diplomatic climate is dominated by mutual distrust, security concerns, and unresolved consequences from the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with Le Monde, acknowledged Europe’s diplomatic efforts but questioned its neutrality. “If Europe truly wants to play a central role, it must prove its independence and neutrality. One sign of neutrality would be to condemn the Israeli aggression and U.S. attacks on Iranian facilities—something France has yet to do,” he said. Araghchi emphasized that Iran cannot be expected to adhere to international norms while other nations violate them.

Despite ongoing tensions, Araghchi confirmed that Iran does not intend to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). However, Iran’s parliament passed a law suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). According to the legislation, Iran will halt cooperation until it receives credible guarantees for the safety of its nuclear scientists and facilities. Iranian officials say future cooperation will be managed by the Supreme National Security Council.



President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the evening of Wednesday, July 9, held a phone call with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, during which he stated that Iran’s continued cooperation with the IAEA is conditional on “reforming the agency’s double standards.” He also warned against any potential future aggression, underlining Iran’s readiness to respond if provoked.

During the war, U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s key nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, using bunker-busting bombs. Neither Iran nor the IAEA has released a full damage assessment. One of the main international concerns centers around the status of approximately nine tons of enriched uranium, including more than 400 kilograms enriched to 60% purity. According to Reuters, Israeli intelligence believes Iran was unable to relocate this material before the strikes.

However, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have downplayed the immediacy of the threat. In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu stated that the uranium is buried underground, and there is no evidence it was moved. While Israeli sources recognize its existence, they suggest that recovering and using it would be extremely difficult, and therefore it does not currently pose an immediate operational threat.

On the American side, President Donald Trump stated that a new round of talks with Iran is being planned. At a dinner with Netanyahu, Trump expressed interest in lifting sanctions “at the right time” if Iran shows peaceful intent. “I’d love to give them a chance to rebuild—with peace, not with ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ chants,” he said. Trump praised the recent U.S. military strikes and insisted that Iran is no longer the ‘bully of the Middle East’, highlighting its energy potential and the capacity of its people.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, confirmed that talks with Iran may take place “next week or around that time”. Axios reported a possible meeting between Witkoff and Araghchi in Oslo, Norway, but Iran has not confirmed this. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran has made no official request for negotiations with the U.S.

Nevertheless, senior Iranian officials have reiterated openness to diplomacy, conditioned on security assurances from the U.S.. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told NBC that Iran needs guarantees that military force will not be used during talks. Araghchi echoed this in an op-ed for Financial Times, revealing that Iran and the U.S. had nearly reached a breakthrough during five previous rounds of talks in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman. The sixth round, scheduled for Muscat, was abruptly canceled 48 hours before it began, following the Israeli strikes.

With negotiations with the West in limbo, Iran has increased regional diplomacy. Araghchi recently traveled to Saudi Arabia, meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials. Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli strikes, and emphasized support for a diplomatic resolution, which Iran welcomed, describing the meetings as constructive.

At the same time, Egypt has emerged as a new diplomatic actor. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has spoken with Araghchi, Witkoff, and other regional officials, aiming to facilitate renewed talks. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi praised Egypt’s role in improving Iran–IAEA relations. Araghchi, who had visited Cairo just before the war, later stated that Iran’s current relationship with Egypt is stronger than with many countries with formal diplomatic ties.

Despite growing regional involvement, tensions between Iran and Western powers remain unresolved. Iran views the joint U.S.–Israeli attacks as violations of international law, while the West remains concerned about Iran’s nuclear program and lack of transparency.

In conclusion, although diplomatic channels remain open, and regional actors like Saudi Arabia and Egypt are playing constructive roles, no official agreement has been reached to resume nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. or the EU. Trust remains low, and progress depends on mutual guarantees and de-escalation. Until then, Iran’s nuclear diplomacy remains suspended in a state of post-war uncertainty.

In a powerful statement from house arrest, Mir-Hossein Mousavi, Iran’s last Prime Minister and a leading opposition figure, condemned the recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran and called for fundamental structural reform of the Iranian government. Mousavi praised the Iranian people’s resilience, writing:

“During the recent crimes committed by Israel and the United States against our beloved homeland, the true character of the Iranian people was once again tested—and another chapter of honor was added to their historical legacy. This was not only because of their unity in the face of aggression, but also because they stood firm despite deep wounds and grievances.”

He emphasized that while the country’s military forces were caught off guard or martyred, it was the people’s foresight and wisdom that thwarted the invaders’ malicious plans.

“Now that those difficult days have passed, it would be terrifying if some were to foolishly interpret the public’s reaction as an endorsement of their failed style of governance. Such misjudgment would only discourage the people and embolden foreign enemies who may seek to exploit any future weakness in the very shield that protected this nation.”

Mousavi reiterated that the current structure of Iran’s government “does not represent all Iranians,” and that the public has urgent and legitimate expectations that remain unmet.

“Failing to respond to these expectations only brings satisfaction to the enemy. At a minimum, the people expect swift and symbolic actions—such as the release of political prisoners and a clear change in the approach of state media.”

Highlighting the broader need for reform, Mousavi called for a national referendum to establish a constituent assembly to draft a new constitution—a bold proposal he has now raised for the second time since the 2022 nationwide protests.

In the aftermath of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, more than 180 prominent Iranian economists, academics, former officials, and intellectuals have signed an open letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian urging a fundamental transformation in the Islamic Republic’s system of governance. The signatories include high-profile figures such as Narges Akbarpour, Abbas Akhoundi, Mousa Ghaninejad, Zahra Karimi, Masoud Nili, Mohammad Satarifar, Valiollah Seif and Davood Souri — many of whom previously served in senior roles within past administrations.

The letter warns that the recent war, though halted by a fragile ceasefire, has intensified Iran’s structural challenges—including fiscal imbalances, declining investment, and the emigration of skilled professionals. The authors describe this moment as a historic opportunity to end inefficiency, mistrust, foreign policy paralysis, and systemic injustice. They emphasize that meaningful recovery will require bold reforms, renewed diplomacy, and rebuilding of public trust.

The authors strongly recommend activating a diplomatic path with the United States and Europe to prevent further war and relieve economic pressure. They stress that preserving Iran’s territorial integrity is paramount, and warn that extremist policies risk provoking further conflict with disastrous consequences.

The letter calls for a shift in domestic governance to restore social trust and public participation. It demands guarantees for freedom of expression, asserting that political systems grow stronger when open debate is encouraged. The writers urge the release of political prisoners and individuals detained for expressing their views, describing this as vital to national cohesion.

They also demand reform of state media, especially IRIB, to remove it from extremist control and allow space for critical voices and accountability. The authors argue that transparency and independent critique are necessary to evaluate and improve government policies.

The signatories stress the need for deep reform of intelligence and security institutions to both protect the nation and respect civil rights. They criticize the dominance of populist slogans and superficial posturing, warning that these often enable hostile agendas under the guise of patriotism.

On economic issues, the letter calls for urgent reform of monetary, fiscal, and trade policies to eliminate corruption and rent-seeking behavior. It denounces the continued funding of opaque institutions that benefit from public resources without oversight, even amid rising national poverty.

One of the boldest demands is for the withdrawal of military forces from the economy. The authors state that the military, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), must cease its commercial activities and focus solely on defense responsibilities. This concern has been echoed by many observers who view the military’s economic involvement as harmful to private sector growth and national productivity.

The letter also commends the Iranian people’s response during the war, noting that even critics of the regime condemned Israel’s attacks. This unity, they argue, reflects a deep national solidarity and a desire to both defend Iran and seek reform.

In conclusion, the authors state that resolving Iran’s entwined economic, social, and political crises will be difficult and long-term, requiring cooperation between the state and the people, as well as global engagement and access to international technologies. Without a dual focus on restoring international relations and rebuilding domestic trust, they argue, Iran’s path forward will remain fragile.

This statement represents one of the most significant high-level appeals for reform in recent years—issued by insiders and experts who have directly served within Iran’s governing institutions—and underscores mounting pressure for systemic change amid escalating internal and external challenges.

In a strongly worded public statement, more than 450 Iranian journalists, academics, political and civil society figures from both inside and outside Iran have announced a collective boycott of the Iran International TV network, accusing it of promoting war propaganda, distorting facts, and aligning with the psychological warfare campaigns of Israel and the far-right.

The signatories include prominent individuals such as Hadi Heidari, Hadi Khaniki, Soroush Dabbagh, Mahmoud Dardkeshan, Alireza Rajaei, Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, Fakhrosadat Mohtashamipour, Maliheh Mohammadi, Lotfollah Meisami, Soheila Vahdati Bana, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Saye Eghtesadinia, and Minoo Badi’i—all known for their longstanding contributions to media, academia, political activism, and civic life in Iran and the diaspora.

The statement criticizes Iran International for having “abandoned journalistic neutrality” and transforming it into a tool of psychological operations against the Iranian people, particularly during the recent joint Israeli-American military offensive against Iran (June 13–24, 2025). The signatories accuse the network of promoting an “incendiary, one-sided narrative”, using sensational language, fabricated content, and disinformation that amplified enemy talking points while demoralizing the Iranian public. According to the statement:

“Each time Israel launched a military strike against Iran, Iran International framed it as ‘an attack on the Islamic Republic,’ but when Iran responded, they called it ‘an attack by Iran on Israel.’”

According to the signatories, this deliberate distortion was “not just unprofessional”, but “part of a wider campaign to normalize aggression against Iran” and undermine national morale. The letter also highlights the network’s history of giving airtime to individuals affiliated with terrorist groups, notably during the Ahvaz terror attack, when Iran International interviewed a member of the group that claimed responsibility—an act that sparked outrage and triggered a formal review by the UK media regulator Ofcom.

The authors point to Iran International’s shift toward far-right positions, accusing it of becoming an ideological outpost for anti-Iran sentiment, funded by opaque sources. While in the past some speculated that Gulf Arab states were backing the network, many now believe it is fully aligned with Israeli regional objectives. The letter states:

“Today, the only transparent thing about Iran International is its anti-Iran agenda.”

The signatories call on journalists, analysts, and public intellectuals—even those with limited collaboration such as occasional interviews or op-eds—to cease all cooperation with the network.

“Working with a channel that bears the name ‘Iran’ while consistently undermining Iran’s sovereignty is a betrayal of our homeland,” the statement concludes.

This declaration marks one of the largest coordinated media-related protests by Iranian civil society in recent years, reflecting growing concerns over media weaponization, foreign manipulation, and the ethical responsibilities of diasporic outlets.

American television host Tucker Carlson has released his interview with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. Carlson had announced the interview earlier in the week, stating that he had spoken with Pezeshkian and would soon share the conversation.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not seek conflict. “We did not start the war. We don’t want war to continue. Since the beginning of this administration, our policy has been to preserve calm with our neighbors,” he said.

In the interview, President Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s openness to restoring relations with the United States, particularly in the areas of investment and trade. He said that during a recent conversation with Iran’s Supreme Leader, it was made clear that “There is no barrier to American investment in Iran. That is the Leader’s belief.”

When questioned about Iran’s nuclear activities and the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Pezeshkian said Iran had been actively negotiating on this issue. “During the talks, we were told that Israel would not attack Iran without international approval. But Israel planted a bomb at the negotiation table,” he said, accusing Israel of undermining diplomacy through aggression.

He claimed that U.S. bombings had caused serious damage to nuclear facilities in Iran, and that access to those sites has been lost. “We no longer have access to those sites. We must wait until we can assess the damage.”

When asked if Iran would give up its nuclear program to achieve peace, Pezeshkian reiterated: “Iran has never sought nuclear weapons. We were open to verification—but their actions destroyed that process.” He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for promoting the false idea that Iran is building a nuclear bomb, saying “Netanyahu wants people to believe we are building a bomb. But Iran never has.”

Pezeshkian also claimed that Israel attempted to assassinate him while he was in a meeting. “Yes, they tried seriously—but they failed,” Pezeshkian told Carlson.

He said the attack was based on Israeli intelligence gathered through spies. “They bombed the place based on spy information. But when God does not will something, it won’t happen.” He did not provide further details. The claim mirrors previous statements by Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, who said Israel tried but failed to target high-level Iranian officials.

Pezeshkian added: “I am not afraid to die defending my country and its freedom. But will that bring stability?” When asked about reports of fatwas against U.S. President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian denied their existence. “As far as I know, no fatwas have been issued. Religious scholars in Iran are independent and do not issue threats. These declarations are not related to America or its president. I assure you, they pose no threat to anyone.”

Carlson then asked directly whether Iran has ever plotted to assassinate Trump, as has been rumored and alleged. Pezeshkian responded: “Absolutely not. That is exactly the narrative Netanyahu wants to push—to pull the U.S. into the region and create instability.”

He concluded by returning to his main message: Iran is ready for peaceful engagement, and that includes opening the door to U.S. businesses.“It is my belief that President Trump has the power to restore peace in the region and rein in Israel. Or he may fall into Netanyahu’s trap, leading to an endless war.”

When asked whether Iran would seek help from allies like Russia or China in case of a wider war, Pezeshkian said: “We believe in God. We are capable of defending ourselves. And we will stand and sacrifice for our country and its sovereignty.”

Nearly thirty prominent Iranian civil society organizations—including the Iranian Sociological Association, the Imam Ali Society, the Iranian Psychological Association, and the Women Entrepreneurs Association—have issued a joint statement condemning Israeli aggression and urging the international community to uphold human rights and pursue peace. This unified message is directed at the United Nations, the Red Cross, and other global humanitarian institutions.

Below is the full text of their statement:

Joint Statement from Iranian Civil Society Organizations and Associations Condemning Aggression and Demanding Lasting Peace

