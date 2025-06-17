Nationwide Poll of Iranian Americans Shows Opposition to War, Support for Diplomacy

The National Iranian American Council commissioned YouGov to conduct a comprehensive poll of the Iranian-American community, which was completed by 585 individuals between May 10, 2025 and June 2, 2025. YouGov then weighted the respondents to a sampling frame that was constructed based on stratified sampling of the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS).



Ahead of the publication of the full report, we are releasing a selection of the survey results in light of the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Iran as well as speculation that the U.S. could enter the war. All readers should note that the findings reflect opinion BEFORE Israel initiated hostilities with Iran beginning on June 12, 2025.

A breakdown of these results are included below: