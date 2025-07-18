NIAC Action New Jersey Stands Opposed to S1292/A3558 and Similar Legislation

Newark, NJ – The National Iranian American Council’s New Jersey Chapter stands firmly opposed to legislation like S1292/A3558 that seek to codify the IHRA definition of antisemitism into New Jersey law. The IHRA definition wrongly conflates criticism of Israel policy to antisemitism – a dangerous conflation that has suppressed free speech and rightful criticism of the actions of the Israel and U.S. governments that violate international human rights law and expanded suppression at home.

As Americans committed to advancing peace, equity, and diplomacy, we reject weaponizing definitions of antisemitism to criminalize political expression—especially legitimate criticism of Israeli policy. Dozens of civil rights groups, over 1,300 Jewish scholars, and the original author of the IHRA definition have all warned against its misuse in law. Legal experts, including the ACLU and the American Association of University Professors, have confirmed the definition chills protected speech and endangers key constitutional rights.

The IHRA definition has already been used to justify ICE targeting of Iranian students, DHS surveillance of immigrant youth, and to suppress opposition to war and apartheid. It entrenches anti-Palestinian and anti-Iranian racism under the false pretext of combating hate. At a time when many in New Jersey are mourning their family killed in Gaza, Iran and beyond, this legislation seeks to criminalize their grief and their call for justice.

We are proud to join a growing, multi-faith, multi-ethnic coalition—including Jewish, Muslim, Black, immigrant, and pro-peace groups—rejecting the toxic influence of AIPAC and their efforts to criminalize dissent. We urge New Jersey lawmakers to oppose these bills and instead adopt inclusive alternatives, such as the NJ Statement on Antisemitism and Islamophobia or the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism.

Preserving our rights to speak out against war, advocate for diplomacy, and call for an end to occupation is essential to the safety of all communities—and to the future of our democracy.