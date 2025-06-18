NIAC Action Opposes Repugnant House Resolution Conveying Support for Netanyahu’s Illegal Attack on Iran

National Iranian American Council Action strongly condemns the absolutely reckless and repugnant resolution from Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY) conveying U.S. support for Benjamin Netanyahu’s illegal attack on Iran that has killed hundreds of Iranian civilians, displaced millions from one of the world’s most populous cities in Tehran, and triggered unfortunate but predictable Iranian reprisals that have spread fear and destruction in Israel.



NO Congressperson should be supportive of this one-sided resolution that provides U.S. endorsement of a destructive war of aggression that has undermined American interests, including U.S. diplomatic efforts on Iran’s nuclear program.

It is hard to describe concisely just how insulting and wrong this resolution is.

While the resolution describes Israel’s attacks as “targeted military actions to dismantle Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and defend itself against the existential threat of a nuclear-armed Iran,” we know that these attacks are not narrowly targeted, have leveled apartment buildings in Iran that have killed dozens of civilians, have led to car bombs in Tehran and killed women and children – including some who have demonstrated against the Iranian government.

This was not a “preemptive strike.” Israel did not preempt any imminent threat, but did preempt another round of nuclear negotiations aimed at resolving the nuclear crisis peacefully. There was no current existential threat from Iran’s nuclear program toward Israel. U.S. intelligence across multiple administrations – including just a few weeks ago – continues to assess that Iran had not made a decision to weaponize its nuclear program. Iran was planning to engage in a sixth round of nuclear negotiations last Sunday, and a framework agreement was close and could have gone beyond the 2015 JCPOA.



Israel has a right to self defense, as does any sovereign country, including Iran. But it does NOT have a right to start an illegal war of choice without United Nations authorization and without responding to an imminent threat.

The U.S. Congress should condemn indiscriminate attacks. That condemnation should start with Israel, which started this war, and then include Iran’s reprisals. This resolution laments the deaths of dozens of Israeli civilians, as it should, but makes no mention at all of the hundreds of Iranian civilians who have been killed. The resolution treats Israel’s bombs that have killed far more Iranian civilians than military figures legitimate and singles out Iran’s retaliation for condemnation. This double standard is contemptible, dangerous, and plainly wrong.

If the U.S. Congress is going to endorse an illegal war, it should not pretend that it is supportive of countering the very real human rights violations that ordinary Iranians face from their government. The resolution’s condemnation of the Iranian government’s very real human rights violations rings totally hollow when it is endorsing Israeli violations of Iranian human rights that rob ordinary Iranians of their life and limb. Civil rights defenders in Iran have been clear – they condemn Israel’s strikes and warn that it hurts their struggle for human rights and democracy.

Misportraying the status of Iran’s nuclear program – specifically a drive for nuclear weapons that there is no evidence for – is deeply irresponsible. This is the campaign to mislead the American people into war with Iraq all over again.



The real question Congress should be debating is not a one-sided endorsement of war, but how to ensure we do not repeat the devastating mistakes that brought the U.S. into war in Iraq. Who is going to stand up to protect Congress’ Constitutional prerogative to declare war and ensure our checks and balances prevent a military adventure of choice that endangers U.S. troops and interest for nebulous goals?

Fortunately, many are making clear their opposition to a new, unauthorized war of choice – including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) – along with many more in both the House and Senate.



Americans – including Iranian Americans – do not want a war against Iran and the House of Representatives should not endorse one.



We urge lawmakers to call on the leads of this irresponsible resolution to retract it and instead debate the critical issue that matters – whether the U.S. is going to enter this reckless war of aggression, or whether it will play a productive role and help bring this war to an end.