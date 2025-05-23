NIAC Joins Nearly 30 Organizations in Sending a Letter to Congress Urging Support for Iran Negotiations at Critical Juncture and Opposition to War

On May 23, 2025, ahead of the fifth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, NIAC, along with 28 other organizations, sent a letter to all Members of Congress urging them to support a diplomatic resolution of the standoff with Iran and oppose moves that would lead to their failure. The letter underscores the importance for all lawmakers to voice their support for these efforts and to specifically push back against the notion that war is an acceptable outcome when compromise could achieve U.S. bottom lines. The letter also highlights growing support within American society – among both Democrat and Republican demographics – for a negotiated deal with Iran as opposed to war, emphasizing the significance of the expanding bi-partisan consensus on this front.

As stated in the letter, “War with Iran would be a strategic and humanitarian catastrophe. It would endanger U.S. personnel across the region, provoke regional conflagration, destabilize fragile governments, spike energy prices, and kill countless individuals. Military strikes might delay Iran’s nuclear progress temporarily, but war could be used as justification for Iran to pursue a nuclear weapon — transforming a preventable threat into a permanent one.”

The full text of the letter is included below: