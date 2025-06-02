NIAC Statement: Axios Report Regarding U.S.-Iran Talks

Washington D.C. – NIAC President, Jamal Abdi, issued the following statement regarding the publication by Axios of alleged details of a proposal for a nuclear agreement that the U.S. sent to Iran:

“If reports are accurate, this proposal is promising. It can potentially serve as the basis for a new nuclear agreement that will ensure Iran will not weaponize its nuclear program and that the U.S. and Iran avoid another disastrous and bloody war in the Middle East. President Trump appears to be avoiding the trap of issuing needless ultimatums for domestic purposes that are not essential to the central goal of ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.

“Of course, without seeing the full details, it is impossible to judge completely. Iran’s own bottom lines will have to be taken into account – including its need to ensure that real sanctions relief will be delivered. These matters should be settled at the negotiating table, the only place where decades of mistrust can be overcome to strike a verifiable agreement.

“The Trump administration deserves credit for moving to what could be advanced stages of securing an interim understanding with Iran that would avoid war. Iranian diplomats would be well served to work off this proposal, putting forward additional ideas that meet their bottom lines and working to refine ideas that do not. A deal seems within reach with continued will and flexibility – and with likely disastrous consequences of not reaching one, we urge negotiators to continue serious diplomacy and complete the work ahead.”