NIAC Statement: Fourth Round of U.S.-Iran Talks

Washington D.C. – NIAC released this statement following the conclusion of the fourth round of talks between the U.S. and Iran, mediated by Oman:

“Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran rarely go in a straight line. Following calls from the U.S. that seem to walk back earlier American bottom lines and cross Iranian red lines, expectations for this round of negotiations had diminished. We hope that dialogue between the U.S. and Iran clarified possibilities and can lay the groundwork for successful negotiations towards an agreement. It is vital that the process continue: a strong deal that prevents proliferation and averts a bloody and preventable war is achievable with realistic expectations and sufficient will.”

