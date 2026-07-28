NIAC Statement: Netanyahu’s White House Return Is a Warning Sign

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following today’s meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) issued the following statement from NIAC Policy Director Ryan Costello:

“The last time Prime Minister Netanyahu met with President Trump, they finalized their preparations for an illegal war against Iran. Yet each may now have buyer’s remorse.



“Trump was sold a quick campaign that would topple a teetering regime, only to realize that the supposed paper tiger in Iran still had teeth. Now, Trump is at risk of being stuck with a forever war that doesn’t have a military solution, all while the global economy is afflicted with blowback via the restriction of oil flows through two vital energy chokepoints.



“Netanyahu, meanwhile, is the dog who caught the car, having worked his entire career to bring the U.S. into a devastating war with one of Israel’s chief geopolitical rivals in Iran. However, his promises of a quick victory proved illusory, while Israel was hit hard by Iranian missiles again during the first phase of the war. All the while, Israel’s support amongst the American public is evaporating as Netanyahu himself faces a major electoral challenge in October.

“Hanging over President Trump’s meetings with heads of state today is a critical fork in the road: whether to double down on war or pivot back an effort for peace. Thirteen consecutive days of strikes on Iran ahead of this weekend appeared to achieve little other than reinforcing the conclusion that there is no military solution to challenges from Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is once again closed twice over, and Houthi challenges to Saudi oil infrastructure and shipping are increasing in the Red Sea. Iran retains the capability to trade missile and drone strikes with the United States, and questions about Iran’s nuclear capabilities will persist so long as inspectors remain barred from Iranian nuclear sites.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, wanted by the International Criminal Court, and wants Trump to remain a partner in crime. Putting America First requires an end to this war of choice, and a true break with Netanyahu’s blood-soaked vision for the region. The more Trump listens to Netanyahu, the further he will get from peace and security.”

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