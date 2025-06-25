Donate

NIAC Statement: NIAC Release Landmark Poll conducted by YouGov: Iranian Americans Reject War, Back Diplomacy and Human Rights

Washington, D.C. NIAC President Jamal Abdi released the following statement:

“At this critical moment for US policy on Iran and for civil rights at home, NIAC is proud to share one of the most comprehensive and representative surveys of Iranian-American public opinion ever conducted. This poll, fielded by YouGov, makes clear that a majority of Iranian Americans oppose military action against Iran, support diplomacy and believe it is the most effective tool for the U.S. in addressing Iran, oppose the recently-enacted travel ban, and are concerned about threats to civil liberties here in the United States.

“This poll was conducted just days before Israel launched a war against Iran, killing hundreds of civilians in its military operations. The U.S. joined in the hostilities shortly thereafter and now a tentative ceasefire has since been struck. These consequential events have undoubtedly shaped Iranian-American opinion further, and we look forward to conducting follow-up polls to examine to what extent they have.

At a moment when continued war with Iran remains very much on the table, and a new travel ban has recently been imposed against Iranians, this poll offers an important snapshot into opinions within the community on a range of important topics. The message is unmistakable: the Iranian-American community overwhelmingly wants peace, diplomacy, and civil rights.”

Please find the full report of the poll here.

