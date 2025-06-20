NIAC Statement on Alarming Report Suggesting Use of Nuclear Weapons in War on Iran

Washington D.C. – National Iranian American Council issued the following statement from Policy Director Ryan Costello regarding a new report that the U.S. would need to use nuclear weapons to destroy Iran’s nuclear program:

“The taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is one of the most vital global security norms – guarding all of humanity against the world-ending horror of nuclear war. That this taboo may now be under threat should alarm every person on the planet.

“It is deeply chilling that war hawks hoping to draft Trump may be advocating the use of nuclear weapons. This must be a wake-up call: Trump must not enter this war. There is no military solution to Iran’s nuclear program.

“Every policymaker must speak with moral clarity: there is no justification to break the nuclear taboo in pursuit of wiping out a hypothetical and far-from-imminent threat – especially when diplomatic options remain on the table and must be pursued vigorously.

“The use of nuclear weapons to prevent the mere possibility of nuclear weapons is not strategy – it is a waking nightmare. A nuclear strike would massacre Iranians indiscriminately and unleash devastating radioactive fallout across Iran and the region, spreading terror, panic, and irreversible harm.

“Worse still, such an act would destroy the nuclear taboo that has held for 80 years, opening the door to future nuclear escalations – in Ukraine, in Taiwan, and beyond. The entire global security architecture would unravel.

“We should never have come to this point. But we are here. And we must raise our voices, urgently, against Netanyahu’s war of aggression and the warmongers cheering it on. The path forward is diplomacy, not devastation. We must shut this Pandora’s box before more horrors are unleashed.”