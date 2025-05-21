NIAC Statement on Intelligence Reports of Potential Israeli Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Washington, DC – The National Iranian American Council released the following statement in response to current intelligence reports suggesting that Israeli may be preparing an attack against Iranian nuclear facilities:

“This is not the first time that Israel is threatening to attack Iran – unilaterally and without justification, to disastrous consequence. What is of critical importance is ascertaining why Israel’s government is making this threat now. More likely than not, the radical Benjamin Netanyahu government sees an opportunity to press the Trump administration to take a hardline position in the Iran nuclear talks that will ensure their collapse and America’s movement toward a preventable and disastrous war.

“It should also sharpen choices for the Trump administration. President Trump must take action to course correct on negotiations aimed at preventing war and Iranian proliferation. The entrenching stalemate has largely been driven by far-reaching American demands that ignore strong alternatives that could weather Iran’s own fierce domestic politics. There is a path to avoiding war, but it will require compromise and making sure that Israel is not leading America into a war that would have disastrous and generational consequences for the U.S. and Middle East as a whole.”

