NIAC Statement on Israeli attacks on Iran

WASHINGTON D.C. – The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) has released the following statement responding the reports of Israeli attacks against Iran.

“What is happening now appears to be a major Israeli attack on Iran, with strikes in one of the world’s most populous cities, which risks tipping the U.S., Israel and Iran into a chaotic bloodbath.



President Trump has told Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu at least four times not to start a war with Iran, and to allow diplomacy a chance to succeed. Negotiations were set to resume on Sunday after only a handful of weeks. Yet, Netanyahu defied Trump’s desires brazenly, and Americans and Israelis may soon be in the line of Iran’s retaliatory fire as a result. This is an attack on peace and diplomacy.

Israeli political officials have demonstrated that U.S. diplomacy and a peaceful resolution with Iran is what they consider to be the true threats. Under the previous Biden administration that entered office with a commitment to restore the Obama Iran nuclear deal, Israel assassinated a top Iranian nuclear scientist before Biden took office and set off a tit for tat that helped delay talks. Then they attacked the Natanz nuclear facility as soon as the talks began, poisoning the negotiations. This of course follows their efforts to sabotage Obama’s Iran diplomacy. And now, it appears they have sabotaged Trump’s talks — though it remains to be seen what if any role the U.S. played today.

This much is clear: this is a war of choice, and an illegal and unprovoked attack. Trump must weigh in to stop this conflict before it spirals out of control, and to preserve the chance of maintaining diplomatic offramps.”