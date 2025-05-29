NIAC Statement on President Trump’s Latest Comments on Iran Nuclear Talks

Washington D.C. – Jamal Abdi, President of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s comments confirming that the U.S. is progressing to a nuclear agreement with Iran and that he personally warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to interfere with the ongoing talks:

“President Trump’s acknowledgment that he warned Prime Minister Netanyahu not to sabotage the Iran nuclear talks is a critical recognition of the stakes at hand. For years, Netanyahu and his allies in Washington have sought to torpedo diplomacy and drive the U.S. into a catastrophic war with Iran, one that would devastate the region, kill countless civilians, and have far-reaching consequences for global stability. Trump’s admission that such interference would be ‘inappropriate’ is a rare but necessary departure from the pattern of enabling Israel’s maximalist, zero-sum demands that threaten to derail progress.

“At the same time, Trump’s remarks underscore the urgent need for a realistic approach in these negotiations. The reported expectation that Iran must fully abandon its enrichment program is not a pathway to peace, it’s a poison pill designed to ensure failure. Iran has made clear it is willing to commit to limits on enrichment and enhanced inspections to ensure its program remains peaceful. This is a reasonable compromise. The U.S. must abandon the rigid, maximalist demands that have only fueled mistrust and brinkmanship.

“A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given the space to succeed – free from external sabotage and unrealistic red lines. We welcome President Trump’s confirmation that progress is being made and urge his administration to resist pressure from those who would rather see the talks collapse in favor of war. A strong agreement, one that includes verifiable limits, robust inspections, and respect for Iran’s sovereignty, can prevent nuclear proliferation, de-escalate tensions, and save lives.”

This is a critical moment for U.S. foreign policy. The choice is between a negotiated agreement that promotes peace or a reckless rush toward war driven by the demands of a foreign government. NIAC calls on the administration to stay the course toward peace and to reject the pressure campaign that seeks to undermine these efforts.