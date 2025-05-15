NIAC Statement on President Trump’s Optimism Toward Securing a Deal with Iran

Washington, DC – Ryan Costello, Policy Director with the National Iranian American Council, issued the following statement following President Trump’s assertion that the U.S. and Iran are “getting close” to a deal. President Trump also shared on his Truth Social account a screenshot of an interview with Ali Shamkhani asserting that Iran is willing to strike a deal with Trump that would “forgo highly enriched uranium:”

“It is welcome news that President Trump is optimistic regarding nuclear negotiations with Iran, asserting that the parties are “close” while sharing a screenshot of recent interview from Ali Shamkhani – a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader – on his Truth Social account.

“What is most apparent is that there is strong will to reach the finish line on a nuclear deal in both Washington and Tehran. Yet this should not mask that there still appear to be bridgeable but significant gaps between the U.S. and Iran, including over recent U.S. demands that Iran halt all enrichment of uranium on its soil. This demand is read in Iran as a ‘Libya model’ style poison pill, and risks thwarting progress toward an achievable deal.

“However, if the U.S. adopts a pragmatic position on enrichment, and prioritizes the key goal of ensuring Iran cannot produce highly enriched uranium that could be used in a nuclear weapon, a deal could come together very quickly.



“It is important for the parties to capitalize on their progress and to reconvene shortly after President Trump’s Middle East tour, while putting forward realistic proposals for the negotiations. If they do, President Trump could soon solve the nuclear standoff with Iran, putting the risk of a disastrous war at bay and helping to stabilize the region.”

