NIAC Statement on Reports of New Iran-Oman Strait of Hormuz Arrangement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following reports that Iran and Oman are nearing a new diplomatic arrangement to manage maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, NIAC President Jamal Abdi issued the following statement:

“President Trump may now be taking an exit ramp off the road to a forever war, and he can’t afford to backpedal. Contrary to what he was sold by Benjamin Netanyahu and other war lobbyists, there was never a military solution to perceived challenges posed by Iran or a quick and easy regime change war to be won. Now, he is upstream without a paddle in the Strait of Hormuz and has few options for ending the war.

“Thankfully, Iran and Oman appear to be zeroing in on an arrangement that can open the Strait of Hormuz, securing a key necessity for the U.S. and global economies while preventing further loss of life, treasure and military hardware on a lost cause.

“We know the playbook from the last time a tentative peace deal was struck: cry foul, decry the terms, claim victory was at hand and urge a return to war. We’ve been down that road before and it only produced more victims, not victory. Those who urged war need to recognize its consequences, both to civilians in the line of fire and to the own causes they claim to champion. They shouldn’t be granted a veto for peace when their own prescriptions have produced disaster.



“The best thing that could happen between the U.S. and Iran is for this war to end, and the beginning of the end may be close at hand. We urge President Trump to take the off-ramp from war and this time, stick to it.”

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