NIAC Statement on Second Round of U.S.-Iran Talks in Rome

Washington, DC – The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) released the following statement on reports of progress between the U.S. and Iran after a second round of talks held in Rome on April 19, mediated by Oman:

“Reports that a second round of U.S.-Iran negotiations has made progress, clearing the way for technical talks, is a boon to those who hope for peace and a setback for those are working to collapse the talks and push the parties toward war.

“The hard work has just begun. The U.S. and Iran must continue to navigate thorny domestic politics, negotiate at the table rather than in the media and work to prevent spoilers from sabotaging progress. If they continue to prioritize diplomacy, both a disastrous war and proliferation can be avoided. Many lives hinge on the continued success of the negotiating process.”

