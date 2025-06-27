NIAC Statement on Senate War Powers Vote

While this vote is very disappointing, these fundamental truths do not change: Donald Trump has no authorization for war with Iran and the American people don’t want him to start one.

Still, that truth doesn’t absolve the Senate from the abdication of their duty to our democracy by failing to pass the war powers resolution put forward by Sen. Kaine. Trump’s strikes on Iran occurred without authorization, did not resolve the fundamental challenge posed by Iran’s nuclear program and risked tilting the U.S. into a full-blown war with Iran. Those risks persist today, and are in many ways even more acute.

National Iranian American Council President Jamal Abdi said: “The outcome of this vote says more about the make-up of the Senate than it does the merits of the resolution. Regardless, we saw a near majority do the right thing and stand up against war and for democracy, despite a cavalcade of misinformation from war hawks. We will continue to press the case that war with Iran is against U.S. interests and U.S. security, and redouble our work to prevent the conflict from reigniting.”

We commend Senator Kaine for his steadfast leadership in bringing this resolution, and the U.S. Senators who stood on the right side of history today in safeguarding against yet another senseless war. Though a ceasefire is holding for now, the most certain way to guarantee peace is through an abandonment of war and a bold pursuit of sincere negotiations. We urge our Members of Congress to change course, and urgently support a return to U.S. – Iran talks and a diplomatic pathway forward for both countries.”

A recent poll released by YouGov in partnership with NIAC showed that the majority of Iranian Americans oppose war and believe diplomacy will be most effective in addressing a range of security issues involving Iran.