NIAC Statement on the Explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port

Washington D.C. – The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating explosions lin Bandar Abbas, Iran, which has tragically claimed the lives of at least 40 people and left more than 1,200 injured.

Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Bandar Abbas community. We extend our gratitude and solidarity to the first responders risking their lives to contain the fires and treat the wounded. The cause of this catastrophic explosion, which tore through Iran’s largest commercial port and endangered countless innocent lives, must be fully and transparently investigated. As reports circulate suggesting potential sabotage, including the possibility of foreign involvement, it is critical that all avenues are explored to uncover the truth and ensure accountability, and prioritise the safety of civilians

This tragedy comes at a critical moment when diplomacy between Iran and the United States is desperately needed to reduce tensions and prevent further loss of life. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians over escalation.

NIAC will continue to monitor the situation closely and stand with all those mourning in Iran and around the world.