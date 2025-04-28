NIAC Statement on Third Round of U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman

Washington D.C. – The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) welcomes the progress made during the latest round of talks between the United States and Iran held this past Saturday in Oman. Three rounds of negotiations have already taken place in a positive environment, including at the technical level, with the next round scheduled for this week.

At a time when some political figures continue to push unrealistic demands that have derailed past diplomatic efforts, the fact that dialogue is advancing signals a serious commitment to finding solutions. NIAC commends both the U.S. and Iran for prioritizing diplomacy and urges them to continue engaging with urgency, pragmatism, and political will.

The alternative to diplomacy is war – a catastrophic outcome that would further devastate a region already reeling from conflict and sanctions, and exact a terrible toll on civilians. Both Americans and Iranians overwhelmingly oppose another war. Diplomacy remains the only responsible path forward.

We are encouraged by statements from President Trump in support of diplomacy and by Iran’s Foreign Ministry indicating an openness to accelerate the negotiating timeline. NIAC calls on both sides to build on this momentum, bridge remaining gaps, and work toward a durable agreement that advances peace and prevents another unnecessary conflict.