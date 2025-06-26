NIAC Statement Opposing ICE Targeting of Iranians

Washington, D.C. — NIAC President Jamal Abdi has released the following statement in response to the mass arrests of Iranians by ICE in the past week:

“In the wake of U.S. military strikes on Iran on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security has engaged in racial profiling and indiscriminate mass arrests of Iranians across the country, all under the guise of “national security.” Fox News reports that more than 130 Iranian nationals have been detained in the past week, with 670 Iranians now held in ICE custody nationwide.

“As with all broad and racially motivated enforcement actions, everyday people suffer the most. Among those targeted is 64-year-old Donna Kashanian of Louisiana, who has lived in the United States for 47 years and is married to an American citizen.

“Like many Iranian Americans, those arrested often came to the U.S. in search of opportunity and freedom from an authoritarian government. Now, their mere identity now appears to be grounds for arrest in the so-called “land of the free”.

“Even with a ceasefire in place between the U.S. and Iran, ICE has ramped up recent arrests of Iranians around the country. CBS reports that average daily ICE arrests have surged from 660 in President Trump’s first 100 days to 1,200 in June – with the White House publicly targeting 3,000 arrests per day across immigrant communities. These latest actions are yet another example of how authoritarianism spreads at home in times of war abroad.”

NIAC calls on ICE to immediately halt this outrageous targeting of individuals on the basis of their Iranian heritage and to release all those who are being unjustly detained. These attacks on our communities must end. A recent nationwide poll of Iranian-Americans, in partnership with YouGov, found widespread concern across the community that civil rights protections could weaken in the months and years to come.

If you or someone you know is unsure about your rights when encountering ICE, we urge you to review our Travel Ban Center resource as well as this helpful know-your-rights guide.

NIAC stands ready to support impacted individuals and families any way we can. Reach us at [email protected].