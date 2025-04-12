NIAC Statement: Status of U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman

Washington, DC – Ryan Costello, Policy Director with the National Iranian American Council, issued the following statement on the conclusion of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Oman:

“The fact that indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have reportedly been held in a positive environment, with plans to reconvene, can create momentum toward a deal. Initial reports also indicate that President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff spoke directly with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which signals a constructive approach from each delegation.

“There was no expectation of a breakthrough or a document from this first diplomatic venture. Rather, it appeared aimed at covering the contours of a diplomatic process, clarifying the aims of the parties and ascertaining whether there was any basis for negotiation. Had the parties entered with fully maximalist goals, we could have seen a breakdown and quick move toward escalation. It does not appear as if that outcome is likely in the immediate term, so negotiations will have a chance to deliver.



“Now, it is important for both the U.S. and Iran to insulate the apparent positive environment of negotiations from those who want to sabotage a move toward a deal. Each side should exercise restraint. For the U.S., this could mean dialing back the military threats and pausing the implementation of new “maximum pressure” sanctions designations, which have continued to be rolled out – likely without President Trump’s total awareness – in the lead up to negotiations. President Trump will also have to make sure that Israel does not go behind the administration’s back and undertake provocative steps that could derail negotiations, including sabotage as we saw in 2021. For Iran, signaling more openness to direct negotiations and ceasing warnings of weaponization options can help build momentum toward and put a breakthrough in reach.

“The parties seemed to have cleared a low bar today, but it will only get higher throughout the negotiating process. Both the U.S. and Iran have a strong interest in securing a deal and a window to achieve it – they must seize this opportunity.”

###