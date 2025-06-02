NIAC Statement: The Latest on U.S.-Iran Talks

Washington D.C. – National Iranian American Council (NIAC) commends the steady progress of ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations. With sufficient flexibility from both sides, a breakthrough is within reach.

Reports indicate the United States has put forward a draft framework for a nuclear agreement, and Iran is expected to respond in due course. Given the complexity of the issues at stake and the longstanding mistrust between the parties, it would be surprising for Iran to accept the first formal proposal in full. Iran is unlikely toaccept every element of the initial U.S. framework, and while.opponents of a diplomatic solution will try to construe this as some sort of definitive failure,this is how complex diplomatic negotiations work. Offers and counter-offers help clarify shared objectives, surface areas of agreement, and identify remaining divergences that must be narrowed through further dialogue towards a peaceful resolution. What matters is that both sides are engaged, testing ideas, and working toward a shared vision for an agreement.

This continued discussion is all the more critical because the window for achieving a deal is narrowing. The looming threat of European snapback sanctions risks derailing talks and pushing the parties toward confrontation. However, the Trump Administration’s reported decision to pause new U.S. sanctions designations as talks with Iran proceed is an important signal to preserve space for diplomacy. Sanctions are supposed to be a means to an end, not an end in themselves. That end should be a diplomatic resolution, not a catastrophic war.

Those advocating for new sanctions and a return to maximum pressure, particularly neoconservatives who have long sought to collapse diplomacy and fuel conflict, do not share the goal of reaching an agreement. Their agenda is to push the U.S. and Iran into a catastrophic war, placing American service members and the region at risk.

The focus now must remain on the shared objective: a nuclear agreement that prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and averts war.