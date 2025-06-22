NIAC Statement: The Nightmare We’ve Fought to Prevent

“Bombs have reportedly been dropped on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – and with them, a future of diplomacy, peace, and regional stability may have gone up in smoke.

“Benjamin Netanyahu got his wish: he pulled the U.S. into Israel’s reckless and illegal war against Iran. Trump took this fateful decision without Congressional or UN authorization even though it will trigger serious reprisals from Iran and put American soldiers directly in the line of fire. It was done not in response to any imminent threat, but because Trump and other American leaders still haven’t figured out how to tell Netanyahu no.

“If Netanyahu lit the negotiating table on fire, Trump just added kerosene to it. Diplomatic channels with Iran will be effectively ended, and Iran will presumably move to exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and restart its nuclear program, deeper and presumably with intent to weaponize. Given the IAEA has no eyes and ears on the ground, it will be impossible to verify how much of Iran’s program has been destroyed in the bombing, or if stockpiles and centrifuges are unaccounted for.

“Iran hawks have always been clear: they view the war that Israel started last week not as a one-off, but as a regular occurrence. They want to keep bombing Iran whenever and wherever they please. It does, indeed, look like it could be a new forever war that the American people don’t want and Trump pledged he’d avoid.

“Our hearts are with everyone in Iran who has been impacted by this horrific war already, and could soon be put at risk by the consequences of this outrageous choice to broaden the war. We urge restraint and hope that U.S. soldiers who may come under fire stay safe. And we think of all the innocent people in the region who did not choose this war who may be put at risk as well.

“Trump let slip the dogs of war, and the way ahead seems more perilous than ever. At this dark hour, we must all work together to rebuild a path toward peace.”