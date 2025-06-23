“Initial indications are that the Iranian retaliation on Al Udeid air base in Qatar was telegraphed, conservative and likely aimed at preserving the possibility of an off-ramp with the United States. While we don’t know if this is the full extent of the Iranian government’s plans, it is important for President Trump to take this opportunity, disavow further involvement in hostilities against Iran, and press Israel to halt its bombardment before more innocent lives are lost in this conflict and the U.S. gets permanently sucked into a full military conflagration with Iran.

“There has never been a military solution to Iran’s nuclear program, or tensions between Israel and Iran or the human rights abuses committed by Iran’s government. Already, the thin security rationale underpinning Saturday’s strikes has unravelled, and those eager for full-blown war are clamoring for more bombing. This is mission creep, and President Trump needs to resist it and begin to move back toward a place where diplomacy is possible.

“The civilian toll of Israel’s military campaign has been extensive. Just today, Israel struck the entrance of the notorious Evin prison. While the prison in many ways symbolizes the widespread injustice inflicted on civilians in Iran, initial reports indicate this attack killed and injured both prisoners along with security personnel and staff at the facility. Human rights defenders have condemned the attack, echoing the worst fears of Iranian civilians whose loved ones are held there and heightening concern that they could be among the victims.

“This is a moment to reverse course, not double down. The Iranian people, like all people, deserve the right to self-determination and democracy on their terms. Bombings from foreign powers that do not have their interests at heart will not bring about democracy, but it will get a lot of innocent people killed.