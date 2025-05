May 23, 2025

At the conclusion of the fifth round of U.S.-Iran talked, mediated by Oman and held in Rome, Italy, Omani Foreign Minister posted the following update to X/Twitter:

“The fifth round of Iran US talks have concluded today in Rome with some but not conclusive progress. We hope to clarify the remaining issues in the coming days, to allow us to proceed towards the common goal of reaching a sustainable and honourable agreement.”