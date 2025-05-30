Oman’s Quiet Diplomacy, Iran’s Nationwide Truckers’ Strike Expands to Over 125 Cities Amid Soaring Costs and Fuel Policy Fears, and More

Week of May 26, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Momentum is building around renewed efforts to broker a nuclear agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Central to these efforts is the quiet but determined mediation of Oman, long regarded as a trusted and neutral diplomatic broker for parties on each side of the Persian Gulf. The latest developments—marked by official visits, backchannel negotiations, and sharply contrasting public statements—reveal a fragile but potentially historic process.

During his official visit to Muscat, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for Oman’s “benevolent, committed, and constructive role” in facilitating indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington. While Oman has hosted and mediated all five rounds of recent talks, two took place at the Omani diplomatic premises in Rome, while three were held in Muscat.

According to Iranian and Omani officials, the discussions have focused on the future of Iran’s uranium enrichment program and the possible lifting of U.S. sanctions. Pezeshkian, accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, emphasized that bilateral trade with Oman—now $2.3 billion—is growing steadily, and 18 cooperation agreements were signed during the visit. Still, the shadow of Iran’s nuclear file loomed large.

Despite signs of backchannel movement, the Iranian and American accounts of the negotiations remain sharply divergent. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Bruce stated on May 29 that the talks had gone “well” and that “progress had been made,” adding that discussions were grounded in President Trump’s red lines: a complete halt to Iran’s enrichment and a guarantee that Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons. Echoing this optimism, President Donald Trump said: “We are very close to a solution. If we can reach a deal, we will save many lives.” He added that an agreement could be finalized within weeks, expressing confidence in the direction of the talks.

In contrast, Araghchi struck a more cautious tone. In a social media post, he said: “Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet.” He emphasized that Iran seeks a diplomatic solution that ensures the lifting of all sanctions and recognition of its nuclear rights, including the right to enrich uranium. He concluded, “The path to a deal goes through the negotiating table, not the media.” Araghchi also accused some in the U.S. of exploiting Iran’s name for domestic political attacks, calling such tactics “low, even for Israel.”

A key sticking point remains Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. According to Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of Iran’s National Security Committee, Oman proposed a six-month suspension of enrichment as a confidence-building measure. However, Iran has not accepted the offer, with Bakhshayesh warning that past concessions have often led to further Western demands.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that any final deal would require “robust and intrusive inspections.” While he did not explicitly call for resumption of the Additional Protocol—which allows snap inspections—he said that strong verification measures were “essential to ensure trust.”

The regional context remains tense. American intelligence reports suggest Israel may be preparing for potential military action with minimal notice, raising fears of a regional escalation that could draw in the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly threatened unilateral strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if talks move too far. In a phone call, President Trump reportedly warned Netanyahu that “this is not the right time” for military action and urged patience, emphasizing “we are in the middle of very good talks with Iran.” Trump has made clear that he views diplomacy as a path to peace, despite Israeli objections.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has come under fire for a reported call to end Iran’s enrichment program. British Ambassador to the U.S., Lord Peter Mandelson, was reported as saying that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure must be dismantled. In response, Araghchi warned that if London supports “zero enrichment, there is nothing left to discuss.” He noted such a stance contradicts both the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the original JCPOA commitments. Araghchi also revealed that the U.S. has not shown interest in involving European powers in the current negotiation process, further frustrating EU actors.

Despite disagreements, both sides have strategic reasons to continue talking. Iran seeks sanctions relief and broader regional normalization, while Trump, eyeing his own legacy, appears eager to secure a foreign policy win. Oman’s role as mediator remains critical, bridging the gap between far-reaching demands and pragmatic diplomacy.

The next round of talks is expected to be announced soon. The outcome may hinge on whether the parties can reconcile two fundamentally incompatible positions: Iran’s insistence on enrichment as a sovereign right, and Washington’s demand for a full rollback of the country’s nuclear activities.

Published May 27, 2025

Iran is witnessing one of its most widespread industrial actions in recent years, as a nationwide strike by truck drivers and freight carriers enters its fifth consecutive day, with protests spreading to over 125 cities across the country. The truckers, who play a vital role in Iran’s supply chain, have halted operations in protest against a proposed multi-tiered diesel pricing plan, rising operational costs, and stagnant wages.

The unrest was sparked by a government plan to introduce a three-tier diesel pricing system starting July 2025 (Tir 1404). Although officials later claimed no immediate implementation is planned, the announcement triggered fear and outrage among truckers who say the reform would dramatically increase fuel expenses, making their work economically unviable.

In addition to fuel concerns, drivers are protesting sharp increases in insurance premiums, rising prices of spare parts, tires, and motor oil, poor road conditions, unfair cargo distribution practices, and low freight rates. The strike began on May 18 in Bandar Abbas and quickly spread. A statement from the Union of Truck Drivers and Freight Carriers declared:

“We went on strike because we demand our rights. From the heart of Lorestan to the soil of Khuzestan, from the southern ports to the northern roads—our trucks are silent, but our voices are louder than ever.”

Social media has been flooded with images of parked trucks, empty freight terminals, and long queues of vehicles along highways. Videos from roads such as Bushehr-Borazjan and Yazd’s empty freight halls show the visible extent of the disruption.

On Sunday, May 25 (4 Khordad), riot police in Sanandaj reportedly attacked striking drivers with pepper spray and arrested several of them. Additional reports indicate that security forces have confronted or arrested drivers in other cities, including Shiraz, where the city’s prosecutor announced legal action and threats of harsh penalties. In some areas, military trucks were deployed to transport goods and limit the strike’s impact on the supply chain—particularly for agricultural products.

Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for urgent intervention, urging the Parliament’s Urban Development Commission to address truckers’ concerns. He emphasized the critical role of drivers in goods distribution and warned against neglecting their legitimate demands.

Despite political attention, truckers remain distrustful. On May 26 (5 Khordad), the union released a new statement asserting:

“We will not be fooled by promises and pleasantries. This strike will continue unless our demands are met in writing, officially, and through executable orders.”

The strike has now spread to cities including Arak, Qazvin, Ardabil, Doroud, Sarab, Kermanshah, Zabol, Langerood, Golestan, Isfahan, and many more. Smaller vehicle operators, such as Nissan van drivers in Qazvin, have also joined the protest. Reports suggest the movement now spans at least 125 cities.

Simultaneously, Iran’s bakers continue sporadic protests over pricing and supply issues, reflecting a broader wave of labor unrest. This growing strike reflects not just a disruption in logistics, but a deeper socio economic crisis. The truckers’ actions shine a light on the economic pressures, lack of support, and systemic frustrations facing many Iranian workers. As the protests expand, the government faces mounting pressure to negotiate reforms and respond meaningfully to the poor condition of one of the country’s most essential labor sectors.



The Judiciary of Fars Province has confirmed the killing of Ehsan Bagheri, a judge and head of Branch 102 of the Criminal Court II in Shiraz. Bagheri was attacked and fatally stabbed with a bladed weapon on the morning of Tuesday, May 27 while on his way to work. The assailants fled the scene and remain at large.

According to Sadrollah Rajaei-Nasab, the Chief Justice of Fars Province, Bagheri was attacked by two individuals while walking to his office. Further details about the attackers or their motives have not yet been released.

In response, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran’s Chief Justice, issued a strict directive calling for immediate action and full cooperation from security and law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident thoroughly. He ordered that those responsible be swiftly identified, prosecuted, and punished in accordance with the law.

Ehsan Bagheri, 38, served as an investigating judge at the Shiraz Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office from November 2017 until May 2024, after which he was appointed head of the criminal court branch. Originally from Mamasani County in Fars Province, Bagheri held a master’s degree in criminal law and criminology and had over 12 years of experience in Iran’s judiciary.

The state-affiliated Mizan News Agency reported that Bagheri left his home at around 5:30 a.m. local time when he was attacked by two unidentified men. The agency described him as a “jihadi judge”—a term used in Iran for particularly hardline judicial officials—who often worked outside official hours, reviewed cases at home, and was known for his dedication. Several case files were reportedly found in his car at the time of the attack.

Bagheri’s killing comes approximately five months after the high-profile assassination of two senior judges, Mohammad Moqiseh and Ali Razini, who were fatally shot inside the Supreme Court building in Tehran on January 19, 2025.



Following the arrest of Iranian cleric Gholamreza Ghasemian in Saudi Arabia, Iranian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned his remarks while calling for his release. Araghchi stated on social media that he “firmly condemns any attempt to harm Muslim unity.” The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, saying: “We will not allow anyone to damage our brotherly relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia.” He also praised the management of this year’s Hajj and extended well wishes to the Saudi government and people.

Ghasemian, a well-known religious singer and judge on a Quranic TV program, referred to the Saudi government in a video taken during Hajj as “profiteers and usurpers of the Qibla,” saying: “This place has returned to the factory settings of the Umayyad dynasty.” While the Iranian government criticized his comments, the Judiciary labeled his arrest “unjustified and illegal.”

News of the arrest was first reported on Telegram channel Mahfel, stating Ghasemian was detained over a video criticizing conditions in Mecca and Medina. In the clip, Ghasemian claimed: “You no longer need to travel to Antalya for gambling, brothels, or obscene concerts—just come to Mecca and Medina.”

Ghasemian is closely linked to Iran’s leadership and is the founder of the Mishkat Seminary. He appears on Mahfel, a Quranic program aired during Ramadan on Channel 3. Earlier, Akbar Rezaei, Deputy Head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, had urged Iranian pilgrims to avoid provocative content on social media and respect Saudi laws.

Asghar Jahangir, spokesperson for the Iranian Judiciary, confirmed the arrest and stated: “The matter is being pursued by relevant authorities. We find the arrest unjustified and hope he will be released soon.”

Majid Rezapanah, head of consular and judicial support at the Foreign Ministry, told IRNA that the Iranian consulate in Saudi Arabia acted immediately, issuing a formal note requesting Ghasemian’s release. The consulate representative has met with Ghasemian twice, with a third meeting scheduled soon.

Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh, Alireza Enayati, said Saudi Arabia is “treating pilgrims, including Iranians, with respect and dedication.” He added: “No one tolerates offensive speech, and pilgrims are expected to respect local laws and the sanctity of the holy sites.”

Abdol Fattah Navvab, Supreme Leader’s representative for Hajj, said: “I was surprised to hear his remarks—they should not have been said.” He urged Saudi authorities to allow Ghasemian to complete his pilgrimage, considering his personal views and service to Quranic culture.

After diplomatic efforts from the Iranian Foreign Ministry and consular officials, Gholamreza Ghasemian was released by Saudi authorities and has since returned to Iran. His arrival was confirmed by the Iranian consulate, which stated that the issue was resolved through “constructive dialogue and mutual respect for religious sensitivities.” Ghasemian is now back in Tehran, and no formal charges were filed.

Iran’s judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency has reported that Pedram Madani was executed after being convicted of espionage for Israel. According to the judiciary, Madani was arrested in 2020 on charges of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and illegally obtaining foreign currency, including euros and Bitcoin, in Europe.

Mizan further alleged that based on “available evidence,” Madani had attempted to transmit classified information—including the locations and buildings housing critical infrastructure—to a Mossad officer using secure communication methods. The execution was carried out following a final verdict on charges of “enmity against God” (moharebeh) and “corruption on earth” (efsad fel-arz)—serious offenses under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code that can carry the death penalty.

The case, however, has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and activists who have raised serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the judicial process. A day before the execution, Madani’s mother released a video message, calling the case “full of ambiguities and legal flaws,” and pleaded with judicial authorities to review the verdict and “let her son live.” She said her son was assigned a state-appointed lawyer and that although the Supreme Court had once overturned the death sentence, a parallel court later reinstated it.

The Supreme Court reportedly overturned the sentence three times, but each time, a new court upheld the original ruling again.

Madani was transferred from Evin Prison to Ghezel Hesar Prison shortly before his execution. His family was reportedly summoned for a final visit, a common practice before executions in Iran. His mother also described her son as “devout and deeply loyal to his country.”

The execution follows appeals from various figures urging the death sentence be overturned. Olivier Grunewald, a French citizen recently released from an Iranian prison after nearly three years of detention, published a video urging Iranian authorities to stop the execution. He described Madani as “the twentieth cellmate” he had seen sent to Ghezel Hesar under threat of execution.

Narges Mohammadi, Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, also spoke out, calling the case riddled with “legal deficiencies” and highlighting that Madani had no access to a lawyer of his choosing, only a court-appointed attorney. Human rights activists and organizations have long criticized Iran’s handling of security-related cases, citing concerns such as coerced confessions, lack of access to legal representation, and closed-door trials.

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) is concerned by the lack of transparency and systemic denial of due process reported in Pedram Madani’s case. The fact that he was denied access to an independent lawyer of his own choosing, subjected to a closed judicial process, and executed despite repeated reversals of his sentence by the Supreme Court, underscores a deeply flawed legal system that fails to meet even the most basic international standards. NIAC reiterates its longstanding call for the Iranian judiciary to halt politically motivated executions, end the use of forced confessions, and respect the fundamental rights of all defendants, particularly in cases involving capital punishment.