Over 450 Iranian Public Figures Condemn Iran International for Promoting War and Disinformation

In a strongly worded public statement, more than 450 Iranian journalists, academics, political and civil society figures from both inside and outside Iran have announced a collective boycott of the Iran International TV network, accusing it of promoting war propaganda, distorting facts, and aligning with the psychological warfare campaigns of Israel and the far-right.

The signatories include prominent individuals such as Hadi Heidari, Hadi Khaniki, Soroush Dabbagh, Mahmoud Dardkeshan, Alireza Rajaei, Mashallah Shamsolvaezin, Fakhrosadat Mohtashamipour, Maliheh Mohammadi, Lotfollah Meisami, Soheila Vahdati Bana, Hassan Yousefi Eshkevari, Saye Eghtesadinia, and Minoo Badi’i—all known for their longstanding contributions to media, academia, political activism, and civic life in Iran and the diaspora.

The statement criticizes Iran International for having “abandoned journalistic neutrality” and transforming it into a tool of psychological operations against the Iranian people, particularly during the recent joint Israeli-American military offensive against Iran (June 13–24, 2025). The signatories accuse the network of promoting an “incendiary, one-sided narrative”, using sensational language, fabricated content, and disinformation that amplified enemy talking points while demoralizing the Iranian public. According to the statement:

“Each time Israel launched a military strike against Iran, Iran International framed it as ‘an attack on the Islamic Republic,’ but when Iran responded, they called it ‘an attack by Iran on Israel.’”

According to the signatories, this deliberate distortion was “not just unprofessional”, but “part of a wider campaign to normalize aggression against Iran” and undermine national morale. The letter also highlights the network’s history of giving airtime to individuals affiliated with terrorist groups, notably during the Ahvaz terror attack, when Iran International interviewed a member of the group that claimed responsibility—an act that sparked outrage and triggered a formal review by the UK media regulator Ofcom.

The authors point to Iran International’s shift toward far-right positions, accusing it of becoming an ideological outpost for anti-Iran sentiment, funded by opaque sources. While in the past some speculated that Gulf Arab states were backing the network, many now believe it is fully aligned with Israeli regional objectives. The letter states:

“Today, the only transparent thing about Iran International is its anti-Iran agenda.”

The signatories call on journalists, analysts, and public intellectuals—even those with limited collaboration such as occasional interviews or op-eds—to cease all cooperation with the network.

“Working with a channel that bears the name ‘Iran’ while consistently undermining Iran’s sovereignty is a betrayal of our homeland,” the statement concludes.

This declaration marks one of the largest coordinated media-related protests by Iranian civil society in recent years, reflecting growing concerns over media weaponization, foreign manipulation, and the ethical responsibilities of diasporic outlets.