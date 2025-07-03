Pentagon Assesses Iran’s Nuclear Program Status, Iran’s Mass Deportation of Afghan Migrants, and More

Week of June 30, 2025 | Iran Unfiltered is a digest tracking Iranian politics & society by the National Iranian American Council

Tensions between Iran and Western powers have intensified following the United States’ military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Tehran’s formal decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that the strikes last month set back Iran’s nuclear program by one to two years. Parnell noted that the impact is “closer to two years.” This estimate contrasts sharply with a leaked report from the Defense Intelligence Agency, which suggested the delay would last only a few months. The discrepancy has become politically charged, with President Donald Trump claiming that the strikes had “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear capability, while U.S. intelligence agencies have offered more cautious conclusions.

The attacks, carried out eleven days ago by the U.S. Air Force using bunker-buster bombs, targeted major Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with CBS, acknowledged that damage to the Fordow facility was serious and extensive, though no precise assessment has been released.

The CIA also reported that it had credible intelligence confirming Iran’s nuclear program was “severely” impacted. However, Iran continues to frame the airstrikes as illegal violations of its sovereignty and a breach of international law.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally enforced a new law that suspends Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA, following its rapid passage in Parliament and approval by the Guardian Council. Under the law, Iran will not resume cooperation until it receives guarantees for the security of its nuclear scientists and facilities. Oversight of this policy is now the responsibility of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which must report quarterly to Parliament.

The move has drawn sharp international criticism. The German Foreign Ministry called Iran’s suspension of cooperation a “disastrous signal,” stressing the urgency of diplomacy and transparency. Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called on Germany, France, and the UK to activate the “snapback mechanism” in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which would reimpose UN sanctions on Iran and effectively nullify the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The U.S. Department of State also condemned Iran’s decision, calling it “unacceptable.” Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Iran had the chance to choose diplomacy but instead chose escalation. She reiterated that Iran “cannot and will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Tensions further escalated after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged negotiations to halt Iran’s nuclear program and warned against any move to exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Araghchi rejected these remarks, arguing they violate the NPT’s core principles, which guarantee the right of all member states to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. He warned that denying Iran this right would invalidate the JCPOA and render the snapback mechanism meaningless.

In response to Germany’s criticism of Iran’s suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, Abbas Araghchi accused the German Foreign Ministry of spreading “false narratives.” He emphasized that “Iran remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.”

He added that the law suspending cooperation was passed in reaction to the “illegal attacks” on Iran’s nuclear facilities and that, going forward, “Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA will, for obvious safety and security reasons, be regulated exclusively through the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have reaffirmed their commitment to uranium enrichment, portraying it as a matter of “national pride.” Araghchi emphasized that although Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, it will not abandon enrichment, especially after enduring a 12-day war sparked in part by its nuclear stance.

As far as potential diplomatic efforts, Axios reported on July 3, 2025, that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is planning to meet with Araghchi in Oslo next week to “restart nuclear talks.” There are also unconfirmed reports that Oman may host future indirect talks.

Domestically, Iran has reported serious human and material losses from the recent conflict. Government data states that 935 people were killed, including 140 women and children, and 5,646 people were injured. Additionally, 3,500 housing units were damaged, including 332 in Tehran.

The G7 foreign ministers issued a joint statement supporting the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and called for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a verifiable and comprehensive agreement that prevents regional destabilization.

In a televised interview, Araghchi said that Iran will only resume talks if the U.S. guarantees that it will not attack during negotiations. He criticized Trump’s repeated claims of having “completely destroyed” Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling such statements politically motivated exaggerations. “You cannot bomb away knowledge,” he stated.

Even the Pentagon’s own assessment confirms that military strikes cannot eliminate Iran’s nuclear program—they can only delay it. The underlying infrastructure and technical expertise will remain intact. This points back to a fundamental reality: lasting resolution requires diplomacy—not war. Both the U.S. and Iran must recognize that continued confrontation leads only to further instability. With stakes rising and trust eroding, the urgent path forward is negotiation—not escalation.

While there are now reports of a Witkoff-Araghchi meeting next week, the fate of diplomacy still remains uncertain. Although both sides signal interest in dialogue, deep mistrust, political pressure, and the aftermath of military confrontation threaten to obstruct a sustainable resolution.

On June 24, 2025, Iran’s Parliament passed a bill titled, “Intensifying Punishment for Spies and Collaborators with the Zionist Regime and Hostile States.” The legislation, consisting of nine articles, significantly expands the definition of national security offenses, introduces severe penalties including the death sentence, and bans the use of satellite internet technologies such as Starlink.

According to the bill, any intelligence, espionage, or operational activity on behalf of Israel or “hostile states” is categorized as “corruption on earth” (efsad fel-arz)—a charge that can lead to execution. The bill further states that individuals who knowingly engage in security, military, financial, economic, or technological cooperation that supports, legitimizes, or strengthens the Israeli regime may face the same capital punishment.

The law also criminalizes a broad set of non-military actions. Any cultural, media, political, or propaganda activity that causes public fear, social division, or undermines national security is now considered a criminal offense. It also penalizes exaggerating damages, spreading false news, or sending videos or images to opposition media that could “weaken public morale or harm national security.” Additionally, participation in unauthorized gatherings during wartime is explicitly banned.

Under Article 5, the law prohibits the use, possession, sale, or import of unlicensed satellite internet equipment, specifically naming Starlink. Individuals found in violation face sixth-degree imprisonment and confiscation of devices. If more than ten devices are distributed or used with the intent of undermining the regime, the punishment escalates to fourth-degree imprisonment, which ranges from five to ten years.

Iran had previously banned satellite TV receivers under a 1994 law, but ambiguity remained regarding its application to satellite internet services like Starlink, which did not exist at the time. Some argued the old law already applied; others maintained it only addressed television receivers, not modern internet tools.

Parliament also approved a new law to regulate the production and use of non-military drones, placing oversight responsibility with Iran’s National Security Council. During the recent war with Israel, Iran had deployed its own military drones in response to the attacks from Israel. The law requires producers to obtain approvals from several state institutions, including the Ministry of Intelligence, Ministry of Defense, and the IRGC Intelligence Organization. A criminal background check is mandatory before issuance of any license. Upon receiving full clearance, production permits are granted by the Ministry of Industry and the Civil Aviation Organization. The Police Command (FARAJA) is tasked with issuing official ownership documents and unique registration numbers. Any unauthorized manufacturing or use of drones is classified as a criminal act under third-degree penalties in Iran’s Islamic Penal Code.

The passage of the espionage bill has prompted strong opposition from Iran’s legal community. In a joint statement published by Emtedad, 57 Iranian lawyers, jurists, and legal scholars warned that the law represents a “catastrophic blow” to the country’s legal and judicial system.

Among the signatories are respected legal figures such as Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, Hasti Amiri, Partow Borhanpour, Abdolfattah Soltani, Mostafa Nili, and Hassan Younesi.

The statement references Article 9 of the Iranian Constitution, which states that no authority may restrict legitimate freedoms under the pretext of preserving national sovereignty. The lawyers argue that the bill violates numerous constitutional and Islamic legal principles, including the principle of legality, the presumption of innocence, the requirement for proportionality between crime and punishment, and the right to due process and legal representation.

They criticized the bill’s vague language, which opens the door to arbitrary enforcement and discretionary sentencing. The introduction of heavy punishments, such as long prison terms and the death penalty, even for actions retroactively criminalized by the bill, was condemned. The law allows prosecution of past actions unless the accused voluntarily reports themselves within three days, a clause the legal experts denounced as unjust and unlawful.

The signatories also expressed alarm that this law mirrors the failed model of the “Special Economic Corruption Courts,” which were dissolved due to their illegal procedures and lack of transparency. Rather than learning from that failure, lawmakers appear to be repeating its mistakes.

In their closing remarks, the lawyers urgently called for the withdrawal of the bill. They demanded transparency and legal oversight in the arrest and trial of individuals accused of political or security-related offenses and stressed the importance of guaranteeing fair trials, including the right to choose a lawyer and appeal verdicts.

They warned that intensifying repression and unchecked security policies will only deepen Iran’s internal crises, and emphasized that the true solution lies in rebuilding public trust, protecting civil liberties, and addressing core issues such as corruption, inequality, access to quality education and healthcare, and economic dignity for all citizens.

Recent satellite imagery reveals the presence of heavy machinery, including excavators and cranes, operating near Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility—one of the key targets of the recent U.S. bunker-buster strikes. Images captured by Maxar Technologies on June 29 show activity concentrated around a newly constructed access road, close to the presumed impact site of the GBU-57 bombs. Additional bulldozers and trucks can be seen on the lower slopes of the mountain, as well as near the eastern section of the compound that sustained damage from an Israeli airstrike the day after the U.S. attack.

It remains unclear whether these operations are part of damage assessments and radiological sampling, or if they indicate an active reconstruction effort underway.

Meanwhile, new video footage from Evin Prison has surfaced, showing widespread destruction following Israeli airstrikes. Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir confirmed that the death toll from the Evin strike has risen to 79, including prison staff, visitors, detainees, and nearby residents.

The judiciary further reported that 935 people have now been identified as fatalities of Israeli strikes across Iran, among them 38 children and 102 women, some of whom were pregnant.

Amid the ongoing crisis, Iran has demanded firm guarantees from the United States as a precondition for resuming nuclear negotiations—most notably, a pledge that its territory will not be targeted again during any future talks. U.S. President Donald Trump has denied any negotiations are underway and dismissed reports that his administration considered unfreezing $30 billion in Iranian assets for civilian nuclear purposes.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), acknowledged severe damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but emphasized that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months. He stated that “some centrifuge cascades could be operational again in a few months or less,” pointing to the resilience of Iran’s nuclear program despite recent setbacks.

In response to a June 12 IAEA resolution accusing Iran of violating its nuclear commitments, Tehran suspended its cooperation with the agency. Iranian officials accused Western powers of using the resolution as a pretext for the coordinated Israeli and American strikes. The Iranian Parliament subsequently passed a law mandating that any future cooperation with the IAEA be subject to approval by the Supreme National Security Council.

Tensions escalated further after Kayhan, a hardline Iranian newspaper whose editor is appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, labeled Grossi a “Mossad agent” and called for his arrest and execution. The statement drew swift condemnation from the EU, France, Germany, and the UK, who reiterated their support for the IAEA and demanded that Iran guarantee the safety of its personnel.

In a CBS interview, Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani condemned Kayhan for threatening Mr Grossi. He also said Tehran has received no official proposals for negotiations and warned that diplomacy under threat or coercion is not acceptable. He stated, “Any effort to impose conditions on Iran will close the door to diplomacy.”

Despite occasional diplomatic contact—such as a phone call between Iranian Parliament Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian and his French counterpart—Tehran maintains that no date has been set for formal talks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei harshly criticized Germany and France’s public support for Israel’s actions, calling their rhetoric “colonial” and “morally bankrupt.”

Baghaei singled out German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s statement that Israel had “done the dirty work for all of us,” comparing it to Nazi-era logic. He further claimed that the IAEA’s recent reporting was used to justify “military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States.”

Trump reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program had been “completely destroyed” and warned that if intelligence showed renewed enrichment, the U.S. would “definitely” consider another military strike.

The fate of an estimated 408 kilograms of highly enriched uranium allegedly stored inside Fordow remains uncertain. While Iran claims it protected the material, Grossi noted the agency “cannot confirm” whether it was destroyed, moved, or remains intact.

The Argentine government, Grossi’s home country, joined the European Union in denouncing the threats against him, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed America’s commitment to the IAEA’s mission.

In an X post, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Grossi’s request to inspect bombed sites as “meaningless and possibly malicious”, and said cooperation with the IAEA would follow new Iranian legislation.

In a revealing personal account, former Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani detailed how the war unfolded not only militarily, but psychologically and diplomatically. He disclosed that, shortly after the war began, he received a threatening phone call warning him to leave Tehran within 12 hours or face the same fate as slain generals Bagheri and Rashid. Larijani refused, calling the threat part of a coordinated campaign to destabilize Iran’s leadership.

The Washington Post obtained an audio recording in which an Israeli intelligence officer had contacted an Iranian commander and issued a chilling warning:

“I’m telling you right now—you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and children. Otherwise, you’re on our list… We are closer to you than your jugular vein. Burn that into your mind. God protect you.”

According to the report, the Mossad officer also instructed the senior IRGC commander to record a video denouncing the Iranian government and send it via Telegram.

The Washington Post added that similar messages were delivered to more than 20 senior Iranian military, intelligence, and nuclear officials. Some of the messages were conveyed directly to the individuals, others to their spouses, and in some cases, threatening notes were left at their homes.

A source familiar with the operation told the paper that these calls were “not just warnings,” but the beginning of conversations with some senior Iranian officials.

The Washington Post described the campaign as part of a broader Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic, which began last week, and noted that the primary goal was to instill fear among mid- and lower-tier commanders in Iran’s security establishment.

Larijani also laid out how the rhetoric of the United States and Israel shifted dramatically—from early calls for Iran’s total surrender to last-minute appeals for a ceasefire. He argued that this was due to Iran’s unexpected resilience: its missile strikes crippled Israeli infrastructure, public unity surged, and international opinion turned against Israeli aggression. He stated: “They entered the war believing the Islamic Republic would collapse quickly. But when they saw the structure held, the leadership endured, and the people stood firm, they sought a ceasefire to exit the crisis with minimal loss.”

He also recounted that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu publicly claimed that “targeting the Iranian Supreme Leader would not escalate tensions, but rather end the conflict.” Larijani interpreted this as a clear intent to assassinate Iran’s top leader. That same day, an attack targeted Iran’s Supreme National Security Council building in what Larijani described as a plan to eliminate key figures including the president, parliament speaker, and judiciary head, and collapse the government. “This plot,” he said, “ultimately failed.”

He summarized: “Trump said: ‘Iran will not win this war.’ But Netanyahu went even further, claiming that assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader would bring peace. This clearly meant the assassination had entered their war agenda.” According to Larijani, the swift replacement of fallen commanders and firm leadership from the Supreme Leader not only preserved national stability but shifted the momentum of the war in Iran’s favor.

This evolving narrative of military escalation, strategic miscalculation, and eventual de-escalation underscores not only the perils of modern conflict but also the central role of psychological warfare and media narratives in shaping public perception and political outcomes.

Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains unstable and unresolved. The U.S. claims that the Iranian nuclear threat has been neutralized, while Iran insists on its right to uranium enrichment under international law. Rafael Grossi has reiterated that diplomacy is the only viable solution, warning that military action cannot offer lasting peace. However, Iran has made it clear that it will not return to negotiations without concrete guarantees—especially assurances against future attacks. Without such terms, the current calm may be short-lived, and the region risks sliding back into conflict.

In the weeks following the 12-day conflict between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel, Iranian authorities have significantly expanded efforts to deport undocumented Afghan migrants. According to data from the United Nations and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 130,000 Afghans were expelled from Iran in just one week, bringing the total number of returns to nearly 700,000 since the beginning of 2025—approximately 70% of which were forced.

Iranian officials have defended the campaign as part of a broader effort to regulate undocumented immigration and protect national security. The Ministry of Interior announced that July 6 (15 Tir) would be the final deadline for unauthorized foreign nationals to leave the country. Iranian media reports also link some recent arrests of Afghan nationals to alleged espionage and involvement in sabotage activities during the Israel–Iran conflict. In several cases, televised confessions have been aired.

While efforts to scale up national security are expected from any sovereign state, and particularly given Israel’s successful infiltration within Iran and targeting of military leaders, the scale and method of these deportations have drawn attention from humanitarian organizations, civil society, and members of the public. Reports from border regions such as Islam Qala describe chaotic scenes involving families, women, and children waiting in harsh conditions to cross back into Afghanistan. Many of the deportees are individuals who have lived in Iran for years or were born there, some holding expired or temporary legal documents. Others claim to have been arrested without prior notice at workplaces or homes.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed concern that this large influx of returnees—many arriving without financial means, shelter, or access to healthcare or jobs—could increase instability in the region. International aid to Afghanistan remains limited, and the Taliban administration continues to struggle with both governance and international legitimacy.

In response to the situation, over 1,300 activists, journalists, filmmakers, and citizens from both Iran and Afghanistan signed an open letter recently published, protesting what they described as “inhumane and hostile treatment” of Afghan migrants in Iran. Notable signatories include Taraneh Alidoosti and Leili Farhadpour.

The letter, addressed to the Iranian government, states:

“The treatment of migrants has gone beyond deportations and baseless accusations and is now being systematically imposed on one of the most defenseless minority communities in the country.”

The signatories further criticized the broad association of Afghan migrants with espionage or infiltration following the war, stating that such accusations were made “without evidence and in an indiscriminate manner.” They described the term “deportation of illegal migrants” as a euphemism masking “structural violence against the entire migrant population,” and warned that both documented and undocumented individuals have been subjected to detentions and searches that have created “widespread fear and powerlessness” among Afghan communities, many of whom have lived in Iran for generations.

The letter also called on Iranian citizens to speak out:

“Silence in the face of this injustice may be interpreted as complicity or public approval.”

“The oppression inflicted upon Afghans and other voiceless minorities destroys humanitarian values, justice, and freedom.”

In recent days, videos and images documenting the arrest and expulsion of Afghan migrants have circulated on social media, prompting further concern among human rights observers.

While Iranian officials have emphasized that deportation orders apply only to undocumented individuals, activists and affected families continue to report instances where even those with legal residency or expired permits have been detained or expelled. Afghan officials have urged Iran to coordinate deportations more gradually and respectfully, warning that large-scale, sudden returns may overwhelm Afghanistan’s limited absorption capacity.

The broader implications of this migration policy remain uncertain. Some analysts have warned that treating long-term residents and migrants as security threats without due process may contribute to regional instability and increase social tensions both within and beyond Iran’s borders.

The twelve-day Israeli assault on Iran claimed the lives of more than 900 people across the country. One of the deadliest strikes was the attack on Evin Prison, which, according to Iranian authorities, killed 79 people—including prison staff, detainees, visitors, local residents, and five prison social workers.

Among the victims was Mehrangiz Imanpour, a renowned artist and painting instructor, who lived near Evin Prison. She was neither a prisoner nor a visitor that day. On Monday, June 24, she left home for a walk and some shopping. Just 40 minutes later, the prison was struck, and the shockwave from the blast took her life.

Her husband, Reza Khandan Mahabadi—a respected writer and literary researcher, widely known for his collaboration with the late Ali-Ashraf Darvishian on My Favorite Stories and the Folklore Encyclopedia of Iran—shared the tragic account. After Mehrangiz failed to return, he and many others searched hospitals and official institutions, receiving no clear answers about the wounded or the deceased. It wasn’t until the following afternoon, after visiting multiple facilities, that he identified her body at the forensic center in Kahrizak.

Mehrangiz died from the shockwave of the explosion. Though her body was identifiable, the family has not yet received her remains for burial, as officials have requested several more days before funeral arrangements can proceed.

Khandan Mahabadi also described the damage to their home, located about 200 meters from the main entrance of Evin Prison. The blast shattered windows and warped the metal gate, underscoring the sheer force of the explosion.

NIAC mourns the loss of Mehrangiz Imanpour, a woman of art, kindness, and peace. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, students, and all who knew and admired her.

Her death is a painful reminder of the toll this war has taken on innocent lives.

May her memory be a blessing, and may her legacy as an artist and educator live on.

Iran has formally charged two French citizens, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, with espionage for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, as well as conspiracy to overthrow the regime and “corruption on earth”, a charge that can carry the death penalty under Iranian law.

The new charges were revealed by Noémie Kohler, Cécile’s sister, who said a judge informed the pair of the accusations during a recent legal proceeding. According to her, the two detainees remain without access to independent legal representation, raising concerns about due process. Iranian authorities have not yet officially confirmed the charges.

Kohler, 40, and Paris, 72, were originally arrested in May 2022, on the last day of what their families describe as a tourist trip to Iran. At the time, they were accused of espionage for the French government and conspiring to act against national security—charges their relatives have consistently rejected.

The couple has now been imprisoned in Iran for more than three years, reportedly under harsh conditions in Ward 209 of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a section said to be controlled by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence.

Following the announcement of the new charges, the French government responded strongly, demanding the immediate release of its citizens and warning that future decisions on sanctions against Iran would depend on resolving the matter.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated, “The release of Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris is an absolute priority for us.” He added, “We have always told our Iranian counterparts that any decision on sanctions will be conditional on resolving this issue.”

According to French media, France is considering invoking the JCPOA’s “snapback mechanism,” which would restore UN sanctions on Iran that were previously lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

France’s warning came just one day after Iran officially suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following Israeli and U.S. attacks on its nuclear facilities. Both the EU and the IAEA have since called on Iran to return to talks and resume cooperation.

Earlier this week, Barrot confirmed that a French diplomat had been permitted to visit Kohler and Paris, though the location of their detention remains undisclosed. The French Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting but did not reveal further details.

In May, France announced it would file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Tehran of hostage diplomacy and violating international consular protection laws.

President Emmanuel Macron has described Kohler and Paris as “hostages of the Iranian regime” and vowed to “tirelessly pursue their release.”

Concerns for the couple’s safety intensified following the Israeli strike on Evin Prison during the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, which Iranian officials say killed at least 79 people. Many detainees were reportedly transferred from the prison, though their identities and destinations have not been disclosed.

Iran is currently believed to be detaining around 20 European nationals, with most cases kept secret. Western governments frequently accuse Iran of using foreign nationals as leverage in political negotiations, calling the arrests part of a strategy of “hostage diplomacy.”

In a recent development, Iranian authorities announced the arrest of three additional European nationals, whose identities have not been made public. Officials say two of them are accused of spying for Israel, and that the arrests occurred in the aftermath of the Iran-Israel war.