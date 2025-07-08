Pezeshkian: Iran Ready for U.S. Investment and Peace—Israel Sabotaging Talks

American television host Tucker Carlson has released his interview with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. Carlson had announced the interview earlier in the week, stating that he had spoken with Pezeshkian and would soon share the conversation.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not seek conflict. “We did not start the war. We don’t want war to continue. Since the beginning of this administration, our policy has been to preserve calm with our neighbors,” he said.

In the interview, President Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s openness to restoring relations with the United States, particularly in the areas of investment and trade. He said that during a recent conversation with Iran’s Supreme Leader, it was made clear that “There is no barrier to American investment in Iran. That is the Leader’s belief.”

When questioned about Iran’s nuclear activities and the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Pezeshkian said Iran had been actively negotiating on this issue. “During the talks, we were told that Israel would not attack Iran without international approval. But Israel planted a bomb at the negotiation table,” he said, accusing Israel of undermining diplomacy through aggression.

He claimed that U.S. bombings had caused serious damage to nuclear facilities in Iran, and that access to those sites has been lost. “We no longer have access to those sites. We must wait until we can assess the damage.”

When asked if Iran would give up its nuclear program to achieve peace, Pezeshkian reiterated: “Iran has never sought nuclear weapons. We were open to verification—but their actions destroyed that process.” He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for promoting the false idea that Iran is building a nuclear bomb, saying “Netanyahu wants people to believe we are building a bomb. But Iran never has.”

Pezeshkian also claimed that Israel attempted to assassinate him while he was in a meeting. “Yes, they tried seriously—but they failed,” Pezeshkian told Carlson. He said the attack was based on Israeli intelligence gathered through spies. “They bombed the place based on spy information. But when God does not will something, it won’t happen.” He did not provide further details. The claim mirrors previous statements by Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, who said Israel tried but failed to target high-level Iranian officials.

Pezeshkian added: “I am not afraid to die defending my country and its freedom. But will that bring stability?” When asked about reports of fatwas against former U.S. President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian denied their existence. “As far as I know, no fatwas have been issued. Religious scholars in Iran are independent and do not issue threats. These declarations are not related to America or its president. I assure you, they pose no threat to anyone.”

Carlson then asked directly whether Iran has ever plotted to assassinate Trump, as has been rumored and alleged. Pezeshkian responded: “Absolutely not. That is exactly the narrative Netanyahu wants to push—to pull the U.S. into the region and create instability.”

He concluded by returning to his main message: Iran is ready for peaceful engagement, and that includes opening the door to U.S. businesses.“It is my belief that President Trump has the power to restore peace in the region and rein in Israel. Or he may fall into Netanyahu’s trap, leading to an endless war.”

When asked whether Iran would seek help from allies like Russia or China in case of a wider war, Pezeshkian said: “We believe in God. We are capable of defending ourselves. And we will stand and sacrifice for our country and its sovereignty.”