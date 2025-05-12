President Masoud Pezeshkian firmly rejected the idea of “full dismantlement” of Iran’s nuclear program, emphasizing that such a demand is “unacceptable.” He added that, “We are negotiating [seriously] because we desire peace,” while also underscoring that Iran would not give up its nuclear achievements in the realm of peaceful energy. “We will continue to pursue these peaceful activities in a powerful manner,” he further stated.

He also assured that “the Islamic Republic of Iran has never pursued, is not pursuing, and will never pursue nuclear weapons.”