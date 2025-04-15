President Trump held a situation room meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Secr…

President Trump held a situation room meeting with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other top officials to discuss the status of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations. This meeting came just after Witkoff had made statements that the U.S. position was that Iran would have to stop enriching uranium to the level of 20% and to the near weapons-grade level of 60%, without ruling out that the Iranians would be able to continue enriching uranium to the level of 3.67% that is needed for a civilian nuclear energy program.