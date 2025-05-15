President Trump: Iran has “sort of” Agreed to U.S. Terms for a Deal

President Trump stated that the U.S. and Iran are very close to securing a deal and that Iran has “sort of” agreed to U.S. terms. Reports in recent days had shed light on various proposals reportedly made at the negotiating table, though it is far from clear that a deal is close and significant gaps may well remain between the two sides.



President Trump stated during his Middle East tour that “We’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this… there (are) two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step and there is the violent step, but I don’t want to do it the second way.”