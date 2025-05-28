President Trump: Israeli Strikes against Iranian nuclear sites “would be inappropriate to do right now”

During a press conference, President Trump was asked about having warned Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu against taking military action against Iranian nuclear sites and provided the following remarks:

“I said I don’t think it’s appropriate. We’re having very good discussions with them, and I said I don’t think it’s appropriate right now. Because if we can settle it with a very strong document — very strong — with inspections and no trust. I don’t trust anybody…so no trust. I want it very strong where we can go in with inspectors, we can take whatever we want, can blow up whatever we want, but nobody getting killed. We can blow up a lab but nobody’s going to be in the lab, as opposed to everybody being in the lab and blowing it up, right? Two ways of doing it. Yeah, I told them this would be inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution. Now, that could change at any moment. It could change with a phone call. But right now I think they want to make a deal, and if we can make a deal, save a lot of lives.”