During a briefing, President Trump stated that “We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” and that “something good” may be announced in the coming days.

He continued, “I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good,” emphasizing that “I’d love that to happen because I’d love to see no bombs dropped and a lot of people dead.”