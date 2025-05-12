President Trump spoke to the current progress of U…

President Trump spoke to the current progress of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, stating that there are “very good things happening.” He continued that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon, but I think that they are talking intelligently in the midst of talking to them, they are, right now, acting very intelligent. We want Iran to be wealthy and wonderful and happy and great but they can’t have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple. I think they understand that I mean business. I think they’re being very reasonable thus far.”

