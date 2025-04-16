Report: Trump “waved off” Israeli strike

The New York Times reports, “Israel had planned to strike Iranian nuclear sites as soon as next month but was waved off by President Trump in recent weeks in favor of negotiating a deal with Tehran to limit its nuclear program.” The article details how the Israeli plan, formulated in May, aimed to delay Iran’s nuclear weapon development by at least a year. However, the success of such an operation required U.S. support for both defensive and logistical reasons. And after extended internal discussions within the administration, President Trump ultimately chose a diplomatic path, initiating talks with Iran, which is now currently playing out.